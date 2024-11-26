Matric ‘pens down’ parties: Authorities warn parents and pupils of risky celebrations

The government warned pupils and parents of the risks associated with pens down parties as matric exams come to an end.

As matriculants approach the end of their final exams, authorities are intensifying campaigns to prevent “pens down” celebrations that have increasingly become associated with underage drinking, drug use, and potential tragedy.

The Eastern Cape Department of Education has issued a strong warning to learners, stating unequivocally: “We encourage our learners not to partake in such events as underage drinking is illegal and against the National Liquor Act of 2003.”

“As the Eastern Cape Department of Education, we condemn all pens down gatherings as it results in substandard behaviour by our learners and often causes tragic accidents.

“Completion of examinations is an important milestone therefore, we would like all learners to be present when the results are announced next year January,” the department’s poster states.

Tragic context: Enyobeni tavern disaster

The warning comes after the devastating Enyobeni Tavern incident in June 2022, where 21 young lives were lost during a mid-year exam celebration.

The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) has since supported legal action against the tavern, including a court order to demolish the establishment.

According to the Eastern Cape Department of Health’s toxicology report, 12 boys and nine girls – aged between 13 and 21 – died due to overcrowding.

The tavern’s owners, Sikhangela and Vuyokazi Ndevu, were found guilty of selling liquor to minors and fined.

Pens down parties: Pupils must celebrate responsibly

In a circular, the government warned pupils and parents across the country of the risks associated with end-of-exam celebrations.

It said these events, traditionally meant to mark academic achievements, often lead to tragic incidents involving drugs, alcohol, and reckless behaviour.

“Learners must celebrate their achievements responsibly in a manner that reflects dignity and respect for themselves, their parents and the community.”

Additionally the circular called upon parents and guardians to be vigilant.

They are advised to monitor their children’s whereabouts during this period and work closely with schools to prevent potentially dangerous gatherings.

“If you suspect that your child is missing, act immediately by going to your nearest police station to open a case. There is no waiting period to report a missing person.”

‘Pens down not what it used to be’

Speaking on SABC’s Morning Live on Monday, Lucas Mahlakgane, Chairperson of World Changers Candidates, highlighted the evolving nature of “pens down” events. He said what was once a symbolic celebration of academic achievement has transformed into a dangerous phenomenon.

“Pens down is no longer what it used to be,” Mahlakgane said. “It used to be like a gesture for celebration, that you are completing your matric and you’re going into your next phase of life.

“But today the pens down is no longer that – it has become just like a phenomenon, which even the kids at the primary level, they also using the word pens down to drink alcohol and to use drugs,” he said.

Mahlakgane warned that these parties often involve dangerous substances.

“Over the years our message has been targeting the learners to say, please be careful on this parties because there is no pens down party that wouldn’t have cigarette, alcohol, vaping, Hubbly Bubbly, and weed. And these are all drugs,” he said.

Urgent call to parents and authorities

The growing concern extends beyond the parties themselves.

Mahlakgane shared a heart-wrenching example of a young girl who snuck out after saying goodnight to her parents, resulting in a fatal car crash.

“The message that we are driving this time is to say to parents and to the nation: Be aware of this thing. You might actually be seeing your child for the last time that morning,” he emphasised.

Strict monitoring and consequences

The Eastern Cape Liquor Board (ECLB) has also taken steps to prevent underage drinking.

“We have extended a stern warning to all our liquor traders to refrain from serving liquor to underage persons and hosting these pens down parties at their establishments,” spokesperson Mgwebi Msiya said.

He added that those found violating these rules will face “drastic actions, including revoking their liquor licences”.

With the matric exams conclude on Thursday, 28 November.

The Citizen reached out to the national and Gauteng education departments for comment. This article will be updated once received.

