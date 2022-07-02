Daily news update: Load shedding, Mabuza defends ANC, and Oscar Pistorius parole

Citizen Reporter

South Africans will be waiting with bated breath to see whether trade unions and Eskom will reach an agreement to solve the ongoing labour dispute.

The illegal strike has plunged the country further into outages with the princes of darkness saying it has no option but to implement stage 6 load shedding.

The rolling blackouts have angered and frustrated South Africans with reports emerging that the country is just 2,000 megawatts away from stage 8 load shedding.

African National Congress (ANC) deputy president David Mabuzahas insisted that the party is not dying and says those who believe they would be voted out of power in 2024 were very mistaken,

Mabuza delivered the annual Peter Mokaba memorial lecture in Limpopo on Thursday night.

He says the late Mokaba would have shunned the latest divisions and functions currently affecting the party.

The Department of Correctional Services (DCS) has confirmed that convicted killer Oscar Pistorius has met with the parents of Reeva Steenkamp for a victim-offender dialogue.

The department on Friday said Pistorius was transferred back to the Atteridgeville Correctional Facility following the meeting, which offers “an opportunity for the offender and victims to engage with one another”.

While many continue to bear the brunt of load shedding, there is some chatter which suggests that some are spared the never-ending power outages plaguing our lives.

Most prominent among these is apparently the first citizen, President Cyril Ramaphosa, whose Hyde Park home is among those that are apparently exempt from load shedding.

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema maintains supposed assault for which they are facing charges in court was actually an incident of self defence

The duo appeared in the Randburg Magistrate’s Court on Friday.

Malema and Ndlozi are charged with assaulting police officer Lieutenant Colonel Johannes Jacobus Venter at the funeral of struggle veteran, Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, at Fourways Memorial Park in April 2018.

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) says the African Transformational Movement (ATM) must give a sworn statement regarding the Phala Phala $4 million theft before deciding whether to “fully” investigate the matter.

ATM President Vuyolwethu Zungula had requested Ipid to investigate allegations that police top brass knew about the alleged cover-up of the February 2020 theft at President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala farm in Limpopo.

The latest episode of season five of Living The Dream With Somizi (LTDWS) saw Somizi Mhlongo and his daughter Bahumi reaching an impasse.

Last week the two had lunch to discuss Bahumi’s intention to change her surname from her mother’s, Madisakwane’s to her father’s Mhlongo.

Bahumi says she believes in her ancestors and acknowledges them, however she is not interested in engaging with them.

Kaizer Chiefs did really well to conclude their signings and release the players they no longer needed before going on the break at the end of last season.

This meant the coach, Arthur Zwane could plan properly knowing which players he would have in his squad.

It is said that a coach must sometimes adjust his style, system and philosophy based on the players he has.

The Motsepe Foundation has become the latest partner of the Premier Soccer League after announcing on Friday morning that they will take over the sponsorship of the second tier of South African Football.

The National First Division, previously known as the Glad Africa Championship, will now be called Motsepe Foundation Championship, after Glad Africa pulled out of sponsoring the competition at the last minute.