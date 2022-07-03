Missing Soweto 6-year-old’s body found

Citizen Reporter

Rescuers on Saturday recovered the body of missing Khayalethu Magadla after 20 days of searching Joburg’s sewer and water pipelines.

The body was found near Eldorado Park Cemetery.

Magadla fell into an open sewer manhole while playing with his friends at a park in Dlamini, Soweto last month. Days of searching ensued as rescuers scanned and searched pipelines below the ground.

“Khayalethu Magadla was recovered by a rescue and recovery team comprising of 35 EMS officials, hazmat and Urban Search Technicians, Water unit, K-9 unit, air wing, Delta Scan, ambulances and 60 members of Joburg Water.

“He was found from the splitter chamber on the first manhole towards the samp situated near the Eldorado Cemetery,” the city said in a statement.

MMC for community safety David Tembe sent condolences to the Magadla family.

“The department sends the deepest condolences to the family in this time of difficulty and hope they find closure now that Khayalethu is found. Our teams worked tirelessly to ensure that the family finds closure,” Tembe said.

Open manholes

As the intensive search continued, residents in Soweto said they had been reporting open manholes to authorities, such as Joburg Water, for two years but none have been covered.

Local ward councillor Simphiwe Simelane told the SABC that the uncovered manhole that Magadla fell in was reported two years ago.

“Yes, it was reported. What I know is that it was reported two years ago. I only heard it from the community it was reported. And that there are many such holes.

“But there are two near this incident. The other one they put a rock on it. But it seems nothing was done with the other one.”

