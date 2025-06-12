News

Home » News

JUST IN: Eastern Cape storms death toll reaches 57

Picture of Kyle Zeeman

By Kyle Zeeman

News Editor

1 minute read

12 June 2025

12:04 pm

Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane said he had "never seen a disaster like this.”

Top 10 stories of the day 11 June 2025

A shack surrounded by water after heavy rains fell in Motherwell on 10 June 2025 in Gqeberha, South Africa. Picture: Gallo Images/Die Burger/Lulama Zenzile

The death toll following devastating storms and heavy flooding in the Eastern Cape has reached 57.

The revised total was confirmed by Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Velenkosini Hlabisa on Thursday morning.

Storms and cold weather have hit the province since the start of the week, leaving behind a “dire situation”, say rescuers.

As humanitarian aid organisations assist the more than 10,000 people displaced, the government has moved to restore the water and electricity supply to the hardest-hit areas.

Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane said he had “never seen a disaster like this.”

The number is expected to increase as rescue workers are still searching for missing people, particularly in the OR Tambo District Municipality, where flooding and landslides have left hundreds of families displaced.

This is a developing story

NOW READ: Eastern Cape tragedy: What flood victims need and how you can help

Read more on these topics

Eastern Cape flood rescue

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News Lotto: Retailers complain as Ithuba claims ‘seamless transition’
Betway PSL Percy Tau on what Kaizer Chiefs must pay to sign him
News Government intervention worsened Mangaung municipality crisis, but recovery underway — mayor
Politics ‘Asi’Spani’: Frustrated Gauteng ANCYL in an ‘abusive relationship’ with Lesufi
South Africa New Covid-19 variant NB.1.8.1 spreads across Asia, NICD explains what to expect in SA

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp