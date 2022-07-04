Daily news update: Ramaphosa ‘liable’ in Marikana debacle, Carl Niehaus’ model love, and Somizi’s exes cause a stir

Citizen Reporter

President Cyril Ramaphosa might be liable in the 2012 Lonmin mine disastrous strike, the South Gauteng High Court ruled in an application by workers seeking compensation against the president and mine owners Sibanye Stillwater.

The main essence of the ruling was that a case could be made that Ramaphosa, Lonmin and the police colluded in the events that led to the killings. While the court ruling could not find them directly responsible for the deaths, it found that they were complicit in the events leading up to them, according to City Press.

On 16 August 2012, the South African Police Service (Saps) gunned down 34 striking miners at the Lonmin platinum mine in Marikana, North West. The violent clash made global headlines and was the most lethal use of state force in post-apartheid South Africa’s history.

Carl Niehaus with Noluthando Mdluli.

As much as former Mkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA) spokesperson Carl Niehaus’ support for former president Jacob Zuma has endeared him to Zuma’s supporters, it has won him a throng of haters.

“Can you please get a life. You are such a sore loser. Please, do us a favour and just go to bed. We sick and tired of your moaning and whinging.”

These are just a few of the vitriolic attacks which Niehaus gets on social media each time he posts something in defence of Zuma.

However, not everyone believes that Niehaus is only concerned with political expediency.

Somizi Mhlongo’s ex-husband – Mohale Motaung – and ex-friend – Lasizwe Dambuza – caused a stir when they were photographed together at the Hollywood Bets Durban July this past weekend.



The pair then created a joined Instagram post and captioned it “Always and forever, my love.

People who saw the post immediately commented on the optics thereof with many wondering what Somizi would have to say about it.

Alfa Romeo Formula 1 driver, Zhou Guanyu, has escaped potential serious injuries after being involved in a horror accident that led to the delay of this afternoon’s British Grand Prix at Silverstone.

Starting ninth on the grid, the third placed finisher in last year’s Formula 2 feeder series found himself on the inside, and in the wrong place, a few hundred metres from the start of the race that has subsequently been restarted.

Horrific crash for Zhou Guanyu ????



We're just glad he's okay and wish him a speedy recovery ????#BritishGP pic.twitter.com/5xfDBosn3R— SuperSport ???? (@SuperSportTV) July 3, 2022

Many people are looking for back-up power solutions for their homes and businesses to see them through unpredictable and productivity-killing Eskom load shedding and are also fed up with the rocketing costs of electricity that Eskom cannot reliably or affordably supply.

The parlous state of municipalities should also be of great concern, with collapsing infrastructure, non-existent service delivery and rampant cable theft that leaves you without power for extended periods of time, compromising your productivity, safety, security, income and quality of life.

Before you rush into purchasing a back-up power solution, you need to take a considered and long-term view of how to get yourself as close to grid independence as possible. It’s crucial to consider where South Africa’s energy future is headed, and what this means for your home and business.

Any money spent on an unsuitable back-up solution today detracts from your ultimate objective of grid-independence and self-sufficiency.

Sex is fun, sex is incredible. But safe sex is even better. That’s why we all should safely, safely catch the monkey, and when you spank it, do it gently.

Sexual wellness coach Lindiwe Rasekoala, said that safety must come first in every aspect of any kind of sexual encounter; whether it’s vaginal or anal penetration and also when performing oral sex on your partner.