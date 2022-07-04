Two sets of twins from same family die in Mpumalanga shack fire

Kgomotso Phooko

Four children died in Hendrina, Mpumalanga, after a shack caught fire early on Monday morning.

The children were two sets of twins – two 13-year-old girls and two eight-year-old boys.

Police spokesperson Selvy Mohlala said from the information they received, two shacks in one yard caught fire when power was restored after load shedding.

“Two shacks caught fire, the other one which is a main shack within the yard, that is where the two sets of twins were sleeping. The first set of twins was 13 years of age and the other set was eight years of age.

“Unfortunately they were burnt beyond recognition,” said Mohlala.

ALSO READ: Police on the hunt for suspects responsible for Yeoville market fire

The 33-year-old mother of the twins had left the children in the care of their 17-year-old brother.

The brother was sleeping in another shack that also caught fire but was able to escape unharmed.

“He was left with the kids to take care of them, fortunately enough he has survived and he did not [suffer any] burns. Unfortunately he could not rescue his siblings,” said Mohlala.

Mohlala said forensic investigators will try determine the cause of the fire.

Cables might have caused fire

Mohlala said when the police arrived on scene, the yard had electrical cables lying around all over the yard.

“It is not yet confirmed what might be the cause of the fire but loose cables were visible on the ground, which prompt a suspicion that there may have been an illegal connection of electricity,” he said.

NOW READ: Seven members of KZN family die in house fire