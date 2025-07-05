David Mabuza’s funeral date confirmed as Mokonyane dismisses ANC criticism claims

Memorial services for the former deputy president are scheduled to take place on next week.

Former deputy president David Mabuza at Union Buildings in Pretoria on 19 June 2024. Picture: Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu

The family of former deputy president David Mabuza has confirmed that his funeral will take place next weekend.

Mabuza died on Thursday following a short illness at the age of 64.

As tributes continue to pour in for the former deputy president, a delegation from the African National Congress (ANC), led by first deputy secretary-general Nomvula Mokonyane, visited his home in Barberton, Mpumalanga, on Saturday to offer condolences to the bereaved family.

David Mabuza’s funeral arrangements underway

Speaking to the media, Mabuza’s family spokesperson Desmond Moela announced that the family had finalised the date for the funeral.

He stated that “many activities will happen from tomorrow up until on Saturday” and confirmed that the funeral would be held on 12 July.

“We can now confirm on behalf of the family that of course the funeral of the late deputy president of the Republic of South Africa and that of the ANC will take place this weekend on Saturday, the 12th of July.

“That’s the message that we wanted to confirm,” he said.

Moela was not able to state whether Mabuza would receive an official state funeral.

“Other processes will unfold. Like we have indicated on that, government of the Republic of South Africa is going also to communicate its decision as to how are they going to run the processes from now onwards and as soon as they are ready, they are going to communicate to the public… their plan.”

Memorial services planned

ANC Mpumalanga Deputy Chairperson Speedy Mashilo shared that memorial services for Mabuza are scheduled to take place on next week Thursday.

“Well, the provincial executive committee met with the family of Mabuza. We are quite happy with the process,” he said.

According to Mashilo, the memorials will be held across all three regions of the province.

“We have agreed to establish a team led by provincial secretary comrade Muzi Chirwa… and that the family has delegated Comrade Dez to be part of the team.

“The team will be preparing, starting with the memorial services, which will commence on Thursday across our three regions so that at least people can have an opportunity to celebrate the life of Comrade DD.

“We have agreed to prepare the funeral because this is a state funeral; we are still waiting for the state to agree with the date.”

Mokonyane hails David Mabuza

Mokonyane also addressed rumours regarding Mabuza’s alleged dissatisfaction with the ANC’s current state following its performance in the 2024 general election.

She firmly denied these claims, saying she had spoken with Mabuza two weeks before his passing and that he was focused on helping the party recover.

“[There was] no condemnation unless some people met with somebody who falsified himself as David Mabuza.

“DD never spoke outside of the organisation. DD never came out to criticise an organisation that at the end of the day he must stand in front of the public and make people to believe in.

“And that’s the strength of his position and how he operates as a man who always wanted to unite the ANC, to inspire people and give hope to the people,” Mokonyane said.

“He was never critical of the ANC. He was concerned about where we are.

“He was committed to find a space for him to work and he saw himself as an organiser of the ANC more than anything,” she added.