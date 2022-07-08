Cameron failed to return same respect given to him, says Cele

Citizen Reporter

Police Minister Bheki Cele says he told Action Society director Ian Cameron to shut up because he was causing chaos. Cele also accused Cameron of having a history of attacking him on social media.

Cele was responding to the backlash he received following a community police forum on Tuesday where a heated exchange between Cele and Cameron, who had raised concern about policing issues within the townships of Cape Town, such as Gugulethu and Nyanga, ensued.

“You are failing your own Constitution, and not fulfilling your mandate to safeguard [these communities]. I don’t see you patrolling the area at night with the people here,” Cameron told Cele.

“It’s unacceptable, sir. You talk down to the neighbourhood watches and don’t understand the policy framework. You are failing in your duties,” he said.

Cele did not take Cameron’s words lying down.

“I did not join human rights battles yesterday. That’s why I was sent to prison. That’s why I was sent to Robben Island, because I was fighting for human rights,” Cele responded.

“Don’t teach me about human rights. Don’t talk to me about the safety of my people. I fought for it… I nearly died for it. Don’t provoke me… don’t tell me about things you have studied and you have heard.

“I have lived this life. I have lived the life of being African… I have lived a life where my mother was called a kitchen girl and my father was called a kitchen boy [so] I’m not going to take any nonsense from someone who considers me a garden boy,” the minister said before telling Cameron to “shut up”.

“Sit down and listen young man or get out!” Cele shouted.

Cameron was then forcefully removed from the venue by the police officers.

In an attempt to explain his actions on Friday, Cele said Cameron did not return the same respect given to him when he was raising his points.

“Maybe at a certain time I can show you the long list of social media attacking, kicking and boxing Cele all the time. But the issue at hand here must be explained. He was given a full opportunity and he really spoke for some time, saying things… there was peace, quiet and everybody listened until he finished. Then the MP responsible for that had to stand up and answer. The trouble is not on what he said, when the MP responded there, the gentleman stood up, caused chaos. He was called to sit down and listen because the MP who was there gave full respect and listened to him saying everything without anybody making any response,” explained Cele.

“He failed to render the same response and respect that was given to him. It cannot be you giving your speech and everybody listens to you, when people respond, you stand up and bang the table. That’s what happened. The call was to sit down and listen as you have been rendered the same respect of being listened to and nobody disturbed you.”

The police minister also admitted that the two parties could have handled the matter “in a better way”.

But Cameron says Cele has no right to make admissions on his behalf.

“Minister Bheki Cele can’t admit that on my behalf, I wouldn’t say or do anything differently! Public servants need to start taking accountability for their horrific service. People literally get killed because of terrible leadership of and in SAPS by Cele and co. #CeleMustGo,” he tweeted on Friday.

Following the incident this week, Cameron issued a statement, saying Action Society would not “sit down and shut up” while crime spiralled out of control in the country.

“Cele is once again abusing the police force for political gain and holding authority over ordinary citizens.

“The Saps [South African Police Service] will never succeed in fighting crime if Cele stays in his position. Action Society will, however, continue to be a voice for the voiceless where the police neglect their duty,” he said.

Action Society has since launched a petition calling for Cele’s resignation.

Compiled by Vhahangwele Nemakonde