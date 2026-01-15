Inside Cat Matlala’s alleged plan for a luxury private terminal at OR Tambo

Matlala held repeated meetings with the bank and bankers joined him for a site visit and tour of the cargo terminal.

Alleged underworld figure Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala is under the spotlight again, with new revelations that he planned to build a luxury private terminal at OR Tambo International Airport and was in talks with a major bank for millions in funding.

Matlala has been the subject of the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry into Criminality, Political Interference and Corruption in the Criminal Justice System.

Corruption

He single-handedly redefined the purpose of the Woolworths shopping bag to the point that the retailer reworked it.

Matlala was implicated in the Thembisa Hospital corruption saga, in which the Special Investigations Unit revealed that he allegedly benefited from at least R13 million through procurement deals.

Matlala is also accused of laundering millions, including funds linked to a R360 million South African Police Service (Saps) health services tender.

The tender was ultimately cancelled less than a year after it was awarded.

Private terminal

Now, he is back under the microscope for a dodgy concept document he allegedly signed, which sets out how his controversial security firm, CAT VIP Protection, would handle pre-boarding security screening and fast-track Nedbank’s high-profile clients through customs control, according to a News24 report.

According to the report, Matlala held several meetings with Nedbank, and bankers joined him for a site visit and tour of the airport cargo terminal between June and July 2023.

Unfettered access

If the bold scheme for the private terminal had gone ahead, it would have allowed him and agents to have had unfettered access and ability to bypass critical security controls, giving him control over who could enter and leave the country via that terminal at one of the most closely guarded national key points on both land and air sides of the facility.

Matlala allegedly pitched two costing models to the bank: the first a fee-for-service model, billing for each Nedbank client using the “Green Lounge, or on a retainer of R5.7 million per month.

The Citizen has contacted both Nedbank and OR Tambo International Airport for comment.

Aircports Company of South Africa (ACSA) told The Citizen, they are “committed” to responding by Friday, 16 January 2026, at the close of business.

Lavish lifestyle

Matlala testified before parliament’s ad hoc committee investigating accusations of political interference, corruption, and criminal conduct within the justice system.

He came into the spotlight last year after revelations that he allegedly sponsored politicians and top cops.

Former police minister Bheki Cele was also a recipient of Matlala’s largesse.

During his testimony, Matlala detailed the payments he claimed to have made to certain individuals.

Payments

Matlala said he met Cele for the first time on 23 December 2024 at the Beverly Hills Hotel in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

ActionSA MP Dereleen James told Matlala that Cele claimed their meeting concerned suspended Police Minister Mchunu’s ANC presidential ambitions, but that Mchunu denied it.

Matlala accused Cele of lying under oath about the purpose of their December meeting and claimed he paid Cele R500 000 in two cash instalments.

He said he first paid R300 000 in cash at his apartment in January 2025.

The second payment, R200 000, was allegedly made in March at the Beverly Hills Hotel.

He also claimed he transported Cele and his wife to a wedding in Muldersdrift.

Additional reporting by Molefe Seeletsa

