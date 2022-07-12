News

‘The attacks on taverns appear to be well planned’ – crime expert

'They [attacks on taverns] are very different from the ordinary shootings which South Africans are accustomed to. The attacks appear to be well planned.'

There is still no clear indication of what was behind the weekend shootings that targeted tavern patrons in Pietermaritzburg and Johannesburg.

Four people died after two gunmen opened fire at patrons at the Samukelisiwe Tavern in Sweetwaters, Pietermaritzburg, on Saturday, while 17 people died on the same day after being shot by unknown people targeting taverns in Johannesburg.

While the Institute for Security Studies (ISS) senior researcher Johan Burger said it is premature to categorise the shootings as terrorist acts, he conceded that the attacks are “unusual”.

