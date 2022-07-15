Horse racing best bets, Friday 15 July 2022

4Racing

FAIRVIEW

BEST BET

RACE 7 NO 7 FLOWER OF SAIGON – WIN

Glen Kotzen is in hot form and he gave this filly a nice warm-up for this race in a Pinnacle Stakes last month. Flower Of Saigon will carry just 53kg, will have no problem with the marathon 3200m distance and the others will have to produce something special if they are going to beat her.

VALUE BET

RACE 4: QUARTET: DOUBLE FLOAT 5-BROADWAY AND 8-GLOBAL BEAT, WITH THE FIELD

This is a nice open race and is capable of producing an upset result. This bet will cost just R67.20 for 10% and could produce a really good payout.