Even as a small demonstration outside the ANC’s Luthuli House headquarters was calling for him to go, President Cyril Ramaphosa sent a clear message this week.

He said no amount of intimidation or bullying would deter him from his mission to clean up the country.

Phala Phala farmgate not a distraction

Giving a clear indication he won’t be distracted by the Phala Phala farm incident two years ago, Ramaphosa told delegates to the South African Communist Party’s (SACP) 15th congress that he would cooperate fully with any investigation.

“As we emerge from the era of state capture, we must emphasise the principle that no person, not a single one, is above the law and everyone, regardless of the position they occupy, must be held accountable for their actions,” he said.

“I have pledged my full cooperation to the investigation process underway and [am] prepared to be held accountable.

“I will go before the integrity commission.”

He would not allow allegations to discourage him from the work he needed to do. “I will not be intimidated, distracted or bullied into submission,” he said.

Major crisis within ANC

The Congress of the South African Trade Unions and SACP criticised the state of the tripartite alliance and called for it to be redesigned to ensure equal participation and continuous consultations in the formulation of key policies in the government.

The two organisations are in engagement on whether to continue supporting the ANC.

Outgoing SACP secretary-general Blade Nzimande said on Thursday it was no secret the ANC was facing a major internal crisis.

“It is sad because a divided progressive movement is generally weaker now, if we face the truth, than it was 30 years ago,” Nzimande said.

A reconfiguration of the alliance

Ramaphosa said there were weaknesses, lapses and shortcomings in how the relationship was managed.

A reconfiguration of the alliance should be concluded and the three organisations needed to pursue a shared programme, despite calls for its dissolution.

“The structures of the alliance have not been working as effectively as they should,” he said.

“We need to have an alliance that is suited to the conditions and the tasks of the present.

“As president of the ANC, I do support we should have a thorough discussion on the reconfiguration of the alliance.”

Congress is today expected to elect new members and Nzimande replaced by Solly Mapaila.

