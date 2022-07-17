Mass shooting: Five people gunned down in Khayelitsha on Saturday night

Cheryl Kahla

The South African Police Service (Saps) is investigating another mass shooting, this time a quintuple murder. Five men were gunned down in Khayelitsha on Saturday.

Mass shooting in Khayelitsha

Three killed in Site C

At approximately 8:30pm, the men – aged 34, 36 and 50 – were shot at and killed on the corner of Nyebelele and Ntango Streets in Site C.

Colonel Andrê Traut said the suspects are still at large and the motive of the attack is unclear at this stage.

He calls on the community to assist with information in solving the two cases. Crime Stop can be called on 08600 10111 or the MySAPS App can be used.

Two men gunned down in Makhaza

In a separate incident, two men were gunned down on Tutu Avenue, Makhaza at 9:35pm on Saturday evening.

Traut said the victims were driving a blue Hyundai sedan when they “came under attack by the occupants in a white VW Polo”.

The assailants fled the scene. One victim died at the scene while the second victim succumbed to his injuries en route to the hospital.

Traut said: “We have reason to believe that the incident could be linked to the drug trade in the area, but this will be established as our investigation unfolds”.

Lenasia shooting

Meanwhile, police also confirmed four people were killed in the Thembelihle informal settlement, Lenasia. on Saturday evening.

Gauteng Police Commissioner Elias Mawela said it was “another horrific crime scene”. From preliminary investigations, the victims were shot dead whilst sitting around a fire.

