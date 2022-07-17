Jessie Duarte’s funeral: ANC DSG will be laid to rest on Sunday

Cheryl Kahla

Jessie Duarte, who passed away during the early hours of Sunday, will be laid to rest at the Westpark Cemetery in Johannesburg later today.

Condolences poured in for Duarte, who was the ruling party’s national executive council (NEC) longest-serving member.

Jessie Duarte’s funeral

Jessie Duarte will be buried as per Muslim rites and details of her memorial service will be communicated in due course.

The stream below will go live at 1pm today.

Duarte was elected in 1999 under former President Thabo Mbeki’s administration.

She served as Deputy Secretary-General of the African National Congress from 18 December 2012 during former President Jacob Zuma’s administration.

Duarte was appointed as the ANC’s Deputy Secretary-General in May 2021, taking over from Ace Mageshule.

She went on medical leave in November 2021 and was assisted in the role of Acting Secretary General by Paul Mashatile from 19 January.

The ANC sent condolences to her family ahead of Duarte’s funeral, and will likely visit her family throughout the course of the day.

ALSO READ: ANC deputy secretary general Jessie Duarte dies age 68