Daily news update: Enyobeni tavern, ANC KZN chair race and Phala Phala farm theft

Portraits of some teenagers are seen on empty coffins during symbolic mass memorial service in East London on July 6, 2022. (Photo by Phill Magakoe / AFP)

Methanol, a toxic alcohol used industrially as a solvent, pesticide and alternative fuel source, was found in the blood samples of all the 21 youngsters who died at Enyobeni tavern tragedy in the Eastern Cape last month.

But Dr Litha Matiwane, Eastern Cape health department deputy director general for clinical services, on Tuesday said these were just qualitative results and can’t yet be used to verify the exact cause of the deaths.

President Cyril Ramaphosa outside the Luthuli House in Johannesburg on 21 May 2018. Picture: Gallo Images / Sowetan / Mduduzi Ndzingi

President Cyril Ramaphosa will be subpoenaed to answer questions sent to him by the Public Protector’s office regarding the Phala Phala farm theft scandal.

Ramaphosa failed to met the 18 July deadline to respond to the allegations against him after having asked the Public Protector for an extension until 22 July instead.

The president’s request, however, was denied by Acting Public Protector, Kholeka Gcaleka.

Picture – Citizen Stock

While contestation for the ANC KwaZulu-Natal chairperson position is intense, it has placed the incumbent Premier Sihle Zikalala in pole position to defeat his opponents.

This is according to political analyst Xolani Dube, who said the unprecedented number of people intending to challenge Zikalala is a reflection of divisions within the camp opposed to the premier.

The camp opposed to Zikalala is clearly not united, hence its failure to unite behind a single candidate who will challenge him. They have divided the vote to his advantage.

Former SABC boss Hlaudi Motsoeneng during his case at the CCMA on 15 March 2018 in Johannesburg, South Africa. Picture: Gallo Images / Sowetan / Veli Nhlapo

Former South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) chief operating officer (COO) Hlaudi Motsoeneng will have to pay back the public broadcaster R11.5 million after his latest court loss.

The Johannesburg High Court last Friday dismissed Motsoeneng’s application for leave to appeal the court’s decision to pay back money that he gained unlawfully.

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) on Tuesday welcomed the court judgment.

An IEC official assists a citizen to vote in Mitchell’s Plain. Picture: Gallo Images/Die Burger/Jaco Marais

One of the hot topics that are currently occupying the minds of South Africans is that of independent candidates being allowed to contest provincial and nation elections.

The Portfolio Committee on Home Affairs, on Tuesday morning, hosted a briefing with the state law advisers on the draft amendments agreed on the Electoral Amendment Bill.

The main issues that were discussed included the role of independent candidates and the requirements needed for them, and whether independent candidates should be allowed to contest elections in different regions while registered to vote in a particular area, among others.

Taxis parked outside Bree Taxi rank in Johannesburg on 22 June 2020. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

The National Taxi Alliance (NTA) has given government 21 days to respond to their letter or face protest action.

Speaking to The Citizen on Tuesday morning, spokesperson for the NTA, Theo Malele said a shutdown can only be averted if government responds positively to their demands.

Just like many South Africans, the industry has had to bear the brunt of rising fuel prices.

Zandile Gumede. Photo: Gallo Images/Darren Stewart

Former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede’s trial has hit another snag as some of her co-accused in the R320-million tender fraud and corruption case have said they have run out of money for legal services.

The accused appeared for their first day of trial at the Durban high court on Monday.

Gumede and 21 others are facing a raft of 2 793 charges of fraud, racketeering and money laundering.

Radio DJ and media personality, Anele Mdoda. Picture: Instagram

The Miss South Africa organisation has announced that Anele Mdoda will be hosting Miss SA 2022.

This isnt the radio host’s first rodeo, as she previously hosted Miss SA 2021 with co-host Nick Panagio.

This year, Mdoda will host the pageant on her own and said with a full-capacity crowd at the venue, this will motivate her to do her best.

Graeme Smith. Picture: Bertram Malgas/Gallo Images

Former Proteas captain and director of cricket Graeme Smith has been appointed to lead the new T20 League in South Africa. The first edition will be played in January and February next year.

Smith, whose most recent role at Cricket South Africa was that of Director of Cricket, will oversee all aspects (both cricketing and non-cricketing) of the new league.

Formula 1’s return to Kyalami still anything but sure.

South Africa’s much speculated return to the Formula 1 calendar is expected to come under careful scrutiny with a reported visit today (19 July) by a secondary delegation from the FIA.

Set to be the second round of talks following last month’s high level stopover by F1 boss Stefano Domenicali, racingnews365.com reports that F1’s Head of Vehicle of Performance, Craig Wilson, Sporting Director Steve Nielsen and Principal Engineer Richard Springett will conduct an oversight of the facilities at Kyalami to ascertain the granting of an FIA Grade 1 certification needed to host Formula 1.