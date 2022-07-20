Marizka Coetzer
20 Jul 2022
Demolished Pretoria building now crime hotspot

The contractor, Carly Parker, said his workers have been robbed so many times, they refused to return to the site.

Picture: iStock
Months after the Chevrolet garage moved from its premises in Arcadia, Pretoria, and the building was demolished, it remains a pile of rubble, litter and crime. While walking past the site where the former Chevrolet building stood just a few months ago, a man urinated in the rubble while a mother and her two children sat across the street selling nuts. One of the owners of the premises, Van Zyl Oosthuizen, said the contractor was scheduled to start the clean-up process by yesterday. He said the contractor promised week after week to start cleaning up, with no results. “I don’t...

