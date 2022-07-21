Daily news update: Prasa suspends workers, June inflation, and Ramaphosa on load shedding

Citizen Reporter

Load shedding. Picture: iStock

President Cyril Ramaphosa has reiterated that government will soon announce a package of measures to provide an effective response to South Africa’s energy crisis and end load shedding.

Ramaphosa on Wednesday delivered the keynote address at the inaugural Black Industrialists and Exporters Conference in Sandton, Johannesburg.

The president said government needed to “act decisively and urgently” to end the country’s electricity crisis, which he said was causing damage to the economy and disrupting society.

One of the new Prasa trains at the Pretoria station, 17 January 2022. Picture: Neil McCartney

About 33 employees of the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) have been suspended and are facing disciplinary action over the awarding of the R3.5 billion irregular contract to Swifambo Rail Leasing to supply locomotives to the beleaguered rail agency.

Prasa board chairperson, Leonard Ramatlakane, revealed this on Wednesday during a media briefing in Johannesburg.

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula, Prasa’s board and executive management briefed the media on interventions undertaken by the parastatal to recover and stabilise its operations after years of mismanagement and allegations of corruption.

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane. Picture: Gallo Images/City Press/Tebogo Letsie

A numbers of issues were raised during a parliamentary meeting on Wednesday, including the “bullying” of witnesses at Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s impeachment hearings.

The Section 194 Committee convened a meeting to discuss how the inquiry executes its mandate, among other things, after seven days of the impeachment hearings in parliament.

Mkhwebane is the first head of a Chapter 9 institution to face a parliamentary inquiry.

Public Enterprises Minister Minister Pravin Gordhan and President Cyril Ramaphosa: Photo: Gallo Images

Government has denied allegations made by the executive chairman of Independent Media Group, Iqbal Survé, that President Cyril Ramaphosa and Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan have applied political pressure and are using the banks to silence the media.

In an article published on Wednesday, IOL reports that Survé claims “silencing Independent Media is the ruthless aim of Gordhan and Ramaphosa.”

Surve also asked if South Africa could still claim to have democracy when the media is muzzled from showcasing a diversity of views or from holding those in public office to account.

Taxis parked outside Bree Taxi rank in Johannesburg on 22 June 2020. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

In a bid to avert a looming total shutdown by taxi operators, the transport minister, Fikile Mbalula, is planning a meeting with taxi operators in the coming weeks.

Speaking to The Citizen on Wednesday, spokesperson for the department, Lwazi Khoza, said the minister was aware of the shutdown threats and has, therefore, committed to engage the taxi industry.

“The impact of the fuel hikes on ordinary citizens, who rely on the taxi industry, cannot be downplayed.”

The four men who appeared at the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday. Photo: Sakhiseni Nxumalo

Four men linked to the deadly shooting at the Samkelisiwe Tavern, in Sweetwaters, which left four people dead appeared in the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

The men; Bonginkosi Zaca, Thembelani Malevu, Melizwe Mjwara and Sabelo Mabaso are facing four charges of murder, eight of attempted murder and the illegal possession of firearms.

On Saturday, July 9, a group of gunmen entered the tavern and opened fire on the patrons before fleeing the scene.

Picture: iStock

The National Liquor Traders Association has warned against the consumption of illicit alcohol, after traces of methanol were found in the blood samples of the Enyobeni tavern victims.

This following the mysterious deaths of 21 youngsters last month at the Eastern Cape tavern.

In a media briefing on Tuesday, Eastern Cape health department deputy director general for clinical services Litha Matiwane said the results are qualitative and can’t yet be used to verify the exact cause of the deaths.

Image: iStock

Inflation for June surged by 1.1% compared to May to become the highest in 13 years, mainly due to fuel and food prices.

The last time South Africa saw such a high inflation rate was in May 2009 (8.0%) when the economy was facing the headwind of currency depreciation during the global financial crisis.

Annual consumer inflation jumped to 7.4% in June from 6.5% in May, with the annual rate increasing during 2021 and the first half of 2022.

One of the community halls that houses KZN flood victims. Picture: Democratic Alliance (DA)

Democratic Alliance (DA) is visiting community halls across eThekwini, KwaZulu-Natal, that are housing flood victims who are yet to be given temporary housing.

On Tuesday, DA KZN leader Francois Rodgers, together with the party’s provincial spokesperson on social development Mmabatho Tembe, DA KZN spokesperson on human settlements, Marlaine Nair and councillors conducted oversight inspections at the community halls.

Earlier this year in May, floods destroyed several homes and infrastructure in KZN, with more than 400 people killed.

Julius Malema and MacG chatting on the latest episode of ‘Podcast and Chill’. Picture: Twitter

Yet another episode of Podcast and Chill with MacG has become a trending topic on social media after EFF leader Julius Malema was invited onto the show. The two spoke about politics and Malema shared some intimate details about his personal life.

Since the episode was released on Monday afternoon, it reached 500,000 views in 24 hours, surpassing the views in 24 hours of Molemo ‘Jub Jub’ Maarohanye’s infamous interview that landed him in hot water.

Happy Jele and Bernard Parker were captains at Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs but have since left the Soweto clubs (Photo: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates are set to have new players leading the teams on the field as they have axed the players who were their captains last season.

Chiefs however still have Itumeleng Khune who is the club captain but he hardly had game time last season and is unlikely to be a regular feature in the upcoming term.

In Khune’s absence from the team, Bernard Parker and Ramahlwe Mphahlele were the captains. Daniel Cardoso was also handed the captain’s armband on a few occasions.