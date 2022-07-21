Daily news update: Prasa suspends workers, June inflation, and Ramaphosa on load shedding

Here’s your morning news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories. Stay up to date with The Citizen – More News, Your Way.
Daily news update – 21 July
Ramaphosa promises ‘measures’ to end load shedding are coming soon
President Cyril Ramaphosa has reiterated that government will soon announce a package of measures to provide an effective response to South Africa’s energy crisis and end load shedding.
Ramaphosa on Wednesday delivered the keynote address at the inaugural Black Industrialists and Exporters Conference in Sandton, Johannesburg.
The president said government needed to “act decisively and urgently” to end the country’s electricity crisis, which he said was causing damage to the economy and disrupting society.
33 Prasa employees suspended over R3.5bn irregular tender awarded to Swifambo Rail
About 33 employees of the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) have been suspended and are facing disciplinary action over the awarding of the R3.5 billion irregular contract to Swifambo Rail Leasing to supply locomotives to the beleaguered rail agency.
Prasa board chairperson, Leonard Ramatlakane, revealed this on Wednesday during a media briefing in Johannesburg.
Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula, Prasa’s board and executive management briefed the media on interventions undertaken by the parastatal to recover and stabilise its operations after years of mismanagement and allegations of corruption.
Mkhwebane impeachment hearings: Parliament concerned about treatment of witnesses
A numbers of issues were raised during a parliamentary meeting on Wednesday, including the “bullying” of witnesses at Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s impeachment hearings.
The Section 194 Committee convened a meeting to discuss how the inquiry executes its mandate, among other things, after seven days of the impeachment hearings in parliament.
Mkhwebane is the first head of a Chapter 9 institution to face a parliamentary inquiry.
Govt denies Ramaphosa, Gordhan using banks to silence Survé’s Independent Media
Government has denied allegations made by the executive chairman of Independent Media Group, Iqbal Survé, that President Cyril Ramaphosa and Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan have applied political pressure and are using the banks to silence the media.
In an article published on Wednesday, IOL reports that Survé claims “silencing Independent Media is the ruthless aim of Gordhan and Ramaphosa.”
Surve also asked if South Africa could still claim to have democracy when the media is muzzled from showcasing a diversity of views or from holding those in public office to account.
Mbalula plans meeting with irate taxi associations
In a bid to avert a looming total shutdown by taxi operators, the transport minister, Fikile Mbalula, is planning a meeting with taxi operators in the coming weeks.
Speaking to The Citizen on Wednesday, spokesperson for the department, Lwazi Khoza, said the minister was aware of the shutdown threats and has, therefore, committed to engage the taxi industry.
“The impact of the fuel hikes on ordinary citizens, who rely on the taxi industry, cannot be downplayed.”
Four appear in court for Pietermaritzburg tavern mass shooting
Four men linked to the deadly shooting at the Samkelisiwe Tavern, in Sweetwaters, which left four people dead appeared in the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.
The men; Bonginkosi Zaca, Thembelani Malevu, Melizwe Mjwara and Sabelo Mabaso are facing four charges of murder, eight of attempted murder and the illegal possession of firearms.
On Saturday, July 9, a group of gunmen entered the tavern and opened fire on the patrons before fleeing the scene.
National Liquor Traders warns against dangers of drinking illicit alcohol
The National Liquor Traders Association has warned against the consumption of illicit alcohol, after traces of methanol were found in the blood samples of the Enyobeni tavern victims.
This following the mysterious deaths of 21 youngsters last month at the Eastern Cape tavern.
In a media briefing on Tuesday, Eastern Cape health department deputy director general for clinical services Litha Matiwane said the results are qualitative and can’t yet be used to verify the exact cause of the deaths.
Inflation for June surges by 1.1% to become highest in 13 years
Inflation for June surged by 1.1% compared to May to become the highest in 13 years, mainly due to fuel and food prices.
The last time South Africa saw such a high inflation rate was in May 2009 (8.0%) when the economy was facing the headwind of currency depreciation during the global financial crisis.
Annual consumer inflation jumped to 7.4% in June from 6.5% in May, with the annual rate increasing during 2021 and the first half of 2022.
DA to approach SAHRC about KZN flood victims housed in community halls
Democratic Alliance (DA) is visiting community halls across eThekwini, KwaZulu-Natal, that are housing flood victims who are yet to be given temporary housing.
On Tuesday, DA KZN leader Francois Rodgers, together with the party’s provincial spokesperson on social development Mmabatho Tembe, DA KZN spokesperson on human settlements, Marlaine Nair and councillors conducted oversight inspections at the community halls.
Earlier this year in May, floods destroyed several homes and infrastructure in KZN, with more than 400 people killed.
WATCH: Julius Malema tells MacG black people are scared of white people
Yet another episode of Podcast and Chill with MacG has become a trending topic on social media after EFF leader Julius Malema was invited onto the show. The two spoke about politics and Malema shared some intimate details about his personal life.
Since the episode was released on Monday afternoon, it reached 500,000 views in 24 hours, surpassing the views in 24 hours of Molemo ‘Jub Jub’ Maarohanye’s infamous interview that landed him in hot water.
Chiefs and Pirates to have new captains next season
Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates are set to have new players leading the teams on the field as they have axed the players who were their captains last season.
Chiefs however still have Itumeleng Khune who is the club captain but he hardly had game time last season and is unlikely to be a regular feature in the upcoming term.
In Khune’s absence from the team, Bernard Parker and Ramahlwe Mphahlele were the captains. Daniel Cardoso was also handed the captain’s armband on a few occasions.