WATCH: Elon Musk laughs off affair rumours with Google co-founder’s wife

Elon Musk says claims that he had an affair with Nicole Shanahan – the ex-wife of Google co-founder, Sergey Brin, is ‘total BS’.

Musk’s comments follow reports that his friendship with Brin is over because the Google heavyweight found out about the infidelity.

Musk and Brin still friends?

But, in a Twitter post, the Tesla boss says the story is “total BS” and shared a picture with Brin attending a party together on Monday.

Musk dismissed reports of the affair, saying media houses are ‘click maximizing machines’, and a story involving him gets a lot of clicks.

“The amount of attention on me has gone supernova, which super sucks. Unfortunately, even trivial articles about me generate a lot of clicks 🙁 Will try my best to be heads down focused on doing useful things for civilization,” Musk said.

The story was first reported in The Wall Street Journal, citing unnamed sources alleging the affair took place at the Art Basel show in Miami, in December.

Brin and Shanahan were reportedly separated, but still living together at the time.

Elon Musk insists that Sergey Brin’s divorce from Nicole Shanahan has nothing to do with him. Picture – Twitter.

Twitter reacts to Musk’s alleged affair

Fans and foes rushed to Musk’s timeline to share their thoughts.

One user advised Musk against sexual promiscuity, to which he responded that he hadn’t been sexually active.

Haven’t even had sex in ages (sigh)— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 25, 2022

Damn wouldn’t have guessed from all the babies ???? Have you been using IVF?



And don’t worry, i’m sure we can find someone who is willing to have sex with you if need be.— Whole Mars Catalog (@WholeMarsBlog) July 25, 2022

The same user expressed surprise at Musk’s seemingly lacklustre sex life, pointing out that the 51-year-old has fathered at least eight children so far.

