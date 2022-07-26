‘He loves drama’ – Rasta’s latest painting leaves South Africans confused

Citizen Reporter

Artist Rasta, real name Lebani Sirenje, landed himself on the Twitter trends list again on Tuesday for his latest painting.

Rasta joined other South Africans at OR Tambo International Airport on Tuesday morning to welcome Banyana Banyana, who on Saturday beat Morocco to clinch their first Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) title.

Videos and pictures on social media show South Africans dressed in sports regalia, and also Rasta with a painting of Desiree Ellis.

While Rasta is known for honouring those who have passed with his paintings, this time he painted Ellis for making history.

But South Africans are not sure about his latest artwork.

Commented Nungu Sompisi: “Rasta loves drama! Desiree Ellis wakuphi lo?” while Sibusiso Mjikeliso said: “If Joe Nina had long flowing hair, this is who Rasta painted here.”

“Haybo Rasta, who is in this pic now?” added Ndlelantle Piny.

Others, however, commended him for always honouring South African legends.

To congratulate the champions, the government handed over a cheque for R5.8 million to Banyana Banyana. Added to the R9.2 million already promised to Banyana by the South African Football Association, this takes the total amount given to the 23 players in the Banyana squad to R15 million, or about R652 000 each.

