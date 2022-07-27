SIU dismisses allegations it is being used as political tool

Citizen Reporter

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has dismissed allegations that it is being used as a political tool.

This comes after President Cyril Ramaphosa signed five proclamations to allow the unit to probe at least 14 government entities and departments, including the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa), for corruption and maladministration.

According to SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago, the departments under investigation include all the provincial health departments and the KwaZulu-Natal department of transport.

The SIU will probe the department of transport for maladministration, which has led to the department “incurring irregular expenditure and fruitless and wasteful expenditure, as identified by the Auditor-General of South Africa.”

The Newcastle municipality will also be investigated for obtaining processes, the awarding of tenders and specific probes into at least four contracts.

“The probe will cover claims that took place between 1 January 2013 and 22 July 2022, the date of the proclamation or which took place prior to 1 January 2013 or after the date of publication of this proclamation, but is relevant to, connected with, incidental or ancillary to the matters investigated or involve the same persons, entities or contracts investigated,” said SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago.

However, this announcement has been met with criticism from ANC Youth League coordinator in KwaZulu-Natal Mafika Damane Mndebele, who reportedly told IOL they were worried recent SIU investigations were targeting municipalities and departments led by the provincial leaders who were elected at the recent provincial conference.

According to the publication, Mndebele also questioned why Ramaphosa “waited until the outcome of the province to pursue some of the municipalities run by those who were elected by the conference”.

In a statement on Wednesday, the SIU dismissed the inference it was being used as a political tool.

“When the SIU receives the allegations from the whistleblowers, it goes through a vigorous process of assessment done in accordance with the legislation. Once the SIU is convinced that there is merit in the allegation, we then draft a proclamation that is taken through the process leading to the signing of the Proclamation by the President as required by law,” said the SIU.

On allegations that the SIU “waited until the outcome of the province to pursue some of the municipalities run by those who were elected by the conference”, Kganyago said the proclamations were gazetted on 22 July 2022, adding that of the 14 departments to be investigated, only four were in KZN.

“It is incorrect to link the need and duty to investigate allegations of corruption and administration to politics. As the SIU, we have committed to the public that we will assess and investigate every allegation that is reported to the SIU without fear, favour or prejudice.”

