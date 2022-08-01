Daily news update: ANC policy conference, KZN shootings, and Mthethwa’s new ‘folly’

Citizen Reporter

Here’s your morning news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories. Stay up to date with The Citizen – More News, Your Way.

ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa speaks at UJ Soweto Campus in Johannesburg on 8 November 2021. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

A majority within the ANC have backed the governing party’s calls for step aside rule to remain, according to President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Some ANC branches have demanded that the contentious “step-aside” policy be scrapped as they believe that the regulations were “killing” the ruling party.

The rule was adopted at the party’s 54th national conference in 2017, and requires party members who are criminally charged to voluntarily step aside pending the conclusion of their cases.

Picture: iStock

Five people have died in a separate shooting to the Marianhill incident, KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi has confirmed.

Around 7:30pm on Saturday, six people were shot and killed when a group of unknown gunmen opened fire on them at tuckshop in Marianhill, west of Durban. The seventh person died in hospital.

Mkhwanazi, who visited Marianhill on Sunday, revealed that there was another shooting, where five people were shot dead.

Deputy President David Mabuza. Picture: Gallo Images / Alet Pretorius

Deputy President David Mabuza did not pull any punches when asked by the state capture inquiry to respond to allegations that he was in contact with the Gupta family.

In a letter sent by commission secretary Professor Itumeleng Mosala, Mabuza was asked to respond to allegations that received four phone calls from Gupta lieutenant Ashu Chawla in 2009.

According to a City Press report, the Deputy President replied by calling the allegations “a set of deceptive averments”.

Police Minister Bheki Cele in Pimville Soweto, 28 April 2022. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

Crime in South Africa is without a doubt out of control.

More than once Police Minister Bheki Cele had to leave the African National Congress (ANC) policy conference over the last few days to attend to crime incidents.

The minister is again expected to visit different families of the recent Krugersdorp gang-rape victims at around noon on Sunday.

Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture, Nathi Mthethwa. Picture: Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu

The publicly criticised formation of a national orchestra by Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa is likely to attract even more fury after it was revealed that the R30 million project has actually been set up with a budget of R54 million.

City Press revealed that R54 million has been paid to the National Arts Council (NAC) to fund the SA National Philharmonic Orchestra.

The SA National Philharmonic Orchestra is an NPO, which is registered as the Mzansi National Philharmonic Orchestra.

Reeva Steenkamp’s mother, June Steenkamp during a question and answer session based on her book “Reeva – A Mother’s Story” on March 10, 2015 at the University of Johannesburg. Picture: Gallo Images / Foto24 / Denzil Maregele

The month of August is gearing up to be a blockbuster month for television viewing and yet another promising title has been added to the list – a three-part documentary series based on the life of the late Reeva Steenkamp and the events which led to her shocking death on Valentine’s Day in 2013.

It has been nine years since Reeva’s senseless and brutal death at the hands of her then-boyfriend Oscar Pistorius and the moment in history deeply embedded in the minds of millions across the globe.

Player of the Series Reeza Hendricks forces to leg during his innings of 70 on Sunday. Picture: Henry Browne/Getty Images

South Africa produced a compelling all-round display as they paced their batting perfectly and then fried England’s batsmen in the hot oil of unrelenting pressure from the bowlers and fielders, beating the hosts by a massive 90 runs to win their T20 series in Southampton on Sunday evening.

The Proteas had been sent in to bat and conditions were tough early on for the batsmen as Quinton de Kock was bowled for a duck by David Willey (4-1-25-3) in the first over and there was early movement with the new ball.

The Springboks celebrate after beating Wales in the third Test decider in Cape Town earlier this month. Picture: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images

Malcolm Marx is expected to lead the Springboks out against the All Blacks in his 50th appearance in the Rugby Championship opener at the Mbombela Stadium in Nelspruit on Saturday, while Kurt-Lee Arendse will start on the wing.

This is according to Sunday newspaper Rapport, who claim that the Bok management are happy to rotate Marx with Bongi Mbonambi, who made his 50th appearance in their last match against Wales.