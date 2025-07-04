National dialogue: Ramaphosa slams DA ‘hypocrisy’, says party will miss out on ‘biggest show in SA’

The president also questioned the DA's decision to remain in the GNU.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has strongly criticised the Democratic Alliance (DA), accusing the party of hypocrisy after it pulled out of the much-anticipated national dialogue.

The DA’s decision followed Ramaphosa’s removal of Andrew Whitfield as Deputy Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition.

The party has opted to remain within the government of national unity (GNU) despite harsh criticism of the president’s actions and threats to table a motion of no confidence.

Ramaphosa on DA’s withdrawal from national dialogue

Addressing the matter at a press conference held at the Union Buildings in Pretoria alongside Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen, Ramaphosa described the DA’s withdrawal from the dialogue as both “unfortunate” and a “real shock to me”.

He reminded the DA that all participating parties had agreed to the dialogue process when signing the GNU statement of intent.

“Every party signed to that, and it is rather surprising to hear a leader of the Democratic Alliance saying they never agreed to that in the first place.”

“That is the worst form of hypocrisy that I’ve ever heard,” the president said, in the presence of DA leader John Steenhuisen.

Ramaphosa reiterated that the national dialogue was not a “party political platform”, but rather a collective initiative.

He confirmed that the dialogue would proceed regardless of the DA’s involvement.

“What is wrong with the dialogue? Nothing is wrong with the dialogue. It’s about people getting together.

“So what I can say is that the national dialogue will continue without the participation of the Democratic Alliance, and we will probably have a very, very successful dialogue without diversionary inputs or interference from a party that does not have the interests of South Africans at heart.”

“The National Dialogue is a platform for all South Africans to craft a shared vision of the kind of a society we seek to build and agree on the actions we need to take to realise that vision. The dialogue will proceed as planned.”



~President @CyrilRamaphosa #AustriaInSA pic.twitter.com/hcB5O9fFBR — The Presidency 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) July 4, 2025

The president added that by refusing to participate, the DA was going to “miss the biggest show in South Africa” that would discuss various issues.

“What a great pity,” Ramaphosa remarked.

Ramaphosa insists national dialogue will proceed

Former president Thabo Mbeki has also criticised the DA’s stance in an open letter.

Mbeki described the party’s actions as both misguided and disrespectful to the South African public, dismissing the DA’s claim that the dialogue was merely an ANC election campaign platform.

Ramaphosa reacted to Mbeki’s sentiments.

“He’s also appalled, as many South Africans are appalled at the behaviour of the Democratic Alliance.”

He further questioned the logic behind the DA’s continued presence in the GNU while opposing the national dialogue.

“It’s the strangest behaviour I’ve ever seen. And when they met, we thought that they were going to withdraw from the government of national unity. What did they come with?

“They come with saying no, no, no, no; we want to stay in the government of national unity, but we’re boycotting the people of South Africa.

“What a contradiction. It makes no sense. So national dialogue will go on,” Ramaphosa concluded.

Steenhuisen pushes back

Meanwhile, Steenhuisen questioned the timing and setting of Ramaphosa’s remarks.

“I don’t think that intemperate attacks on a public platform when you have a visiting head of state next to you is the appropriate forum to do that,” he told the media.

The DA leader said he intended to discuss with the president his appointment to the inter-ministerial committee (IMC) overseeing the national dialogue.

“I never asked to be on the IMC.”

Responding to Mbeki’s letter, Steenhuisen claimed the dialogue was “an inside closed shop deal with the ANC.”

“Clearly, there’s been a free flow of information, meetings, discussions around budgets and etc. that have not even taken place with members of the government of national unity.

“The first I found out that there was a R700 million price tag on this thing was when I read it in the media.”

Steenhuisen maintained the dialogue was an ANC strategy to rebuild political support ahead of the 2026 local elections.

He further contended that the matters set for discussion in the dialogue would not be effectively implemented by ministers linked to corruption scandals.

“A dialogue isn’t going to feed anybody. It’s not going to build a single house.

“It’s not going to create a single other job and nothing we do or say is going to do that unless we get out there and vigorously implement the medium-term development plan, which is the adopted program of government,” Steenhuisen added.

