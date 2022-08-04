Kagiso residents block roads in protest against illegal mining, crime

Citizen Reporter

Residents of Kagiso in Krugersdorp, west of Johannesburg, on Thursday morning embarked on a community protest against illegal mining and crime in the area.

The community blocked entrances and exit routes in the township as part of their protest over the failure of government to close disused mines.

This follows the gang rape and robbery of eight women, who were part of a production crew, shooting a music video at a mine dump in West Village last week. Police suspect that the women were raped by a gang of armed zama zamas (illegal miners).

Kagiso residents have vowed to clamp down on illegal mining in their community and surrounding areas, which they say is a source of rampant crime on the West Rand.

A community leader and councillor in Mogale City, Nyakalo Segapelo, told Newzroom Afrika that residents want government to deploy the army to deal with illegal mining and are demanding the closure of old mine shafts.

“We’ve been complaining since 2017 about these illegal miners and we want law enforcement and the local authorities to come and intervene to ensure these people leave our community because they’re terrorising us,” he said.

Residents in Gauteng's Kagiso are blocking entrances and exit routes in the township as part of their protest over the failure of officials to close unused mines and escalating crime. Malungelo Booi speaks to a community leader.



Segapelo said they were several mine shafts in the area and the community would close them on their own if government doesn’t take action.

“We know that these people are armed and we’re not doing this on our own as the community. The police are on board and we also spoke to the station commander to assist us.”

Suspects appear in court

Meanwhile, 80 suspects arrested in the wake of the gang rape and robbery of eight women in West Village appeared in the Krugersdorp Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

The 80 men were arrested in a police sweep at the scene of the alleged rape, but were not charged for rape.

The men, who were represented by Legal Aid, faced charges which included illegal mining, contravention of section 49 of the Immigration Act, unlawful use of explosives and firearms and possible attempted murder.

They are expected to return to court again on 10 August 2022, for their bail hearing.

