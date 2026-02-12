Police recover more than 70 AK-47 rounds after shootout with illegal miners

A task team deployed to stabilise the West Rand District and curb illegal mining made the discovery.

A task team deployed to stabilise the situation in the West Rand District, Gauteng, and dismantle illegal mining activities has recovered 75 AK-47 rifle rounds following a shootout with a group of suspected illegal miners (zama-zamas).

The gun battle occurred in the early hours of Thursday in Westonaria.

Shootout

Police spokesperson Colonel Mavela Masondo said officers received a call from the private security team deployed at a mine in Westonaria about approximately 100 illegal miners who were heading towards the mine plant.

“Police officers from Public Order Police were immediately dispatched. As the police were approaching, the alleged illegal miners started firing shots at the police, using automatic rifles, and police fired back.

“As they were advancing, police found a bag containing 75 AK-47 rifle rounds of ammunition,” Masondo said.

Suspects arrested

Masondo added that on Wednesday, the team arrested two suspects and seized tools used for illegal mining.

“The duo, aged 30, were arrested after they were found in possession of suspected stolen cables and a water pump, worth thousands of rands. 26 bags of gold-bearing materials and 42 steel pendukas were seized.”

Illegal miners killed

Earlier this week, two illegal miners, also known as zama-zamas, were killed in a shootout with police on the West Rand.

It is understood that the gun battle occurred on Sunday morning in Carletonville.

Intelligence

Police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said the South African National Police Services (Saps) National Intervention Unit (NIU) led an intelligence-driven operation when they encountered the zama-zamas.

“Information they had received indicated that there were illegal miners in possession of a large consignment of unlicensed firearms and ammunition.

“Upon arrival at the targeted house at around 4am on Sunday morning, members observed suspects attempting to flee by jumping out through windows. The suspects immediately opened fire on police officers, and members responded accordingly,” Mathe said.

Gunfight

Mathe said a prolonged exchange, estimated to be two hours of gunfire, ensued between the suspects and police.

“As a result of the confrontation, two illegal miners were declared dead at the scene, two AK-47s, two pistols and ammunition were seized.”

Mathe said the suspects, identified as Basotho nationals, were assessed as extremely dangerous and posed a threat to public safety, as they showed no hesitation in engaging police.

