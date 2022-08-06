WATCH LIVE: Cele leads Ministerial Imbizo in Krugersdorp after protests over illegal miners  

Citizen Reporter

Police Minister Bheki Cele is expected to lead a Ministerial Crime Combating Imbizo in West Village, Krugersdorp on Saturday following protests in the West Rand over crime and illegal mining.

Krugersdorp rapes

The imbizo will take place in the same community where eight young women were allegedly gang-raped last Thursday during a music video shoot at a disused mine.

The alleged perpetrators are believed to to zama zamas (illegal miners) who live and conduct illicit mining operations in the area.

Police have since arrested more than 80 illegal miners who have appeared in court and none of them been linked to the sexual attacks, pending DNA results. The suspects have been charged with being in the country illegally.

According to the Police Ministry, the imbizo on Saturday was convened in an effort to address illicit mining and crimes generated by the illegal mining operations.

The gathering will include the departments of Mineral Resources and Energy and Home Affairs. National Police Commissioner General Fannie Masemola will also engage with the community.

“The Crime Combating Izimbizo seeks to provide residents with a platform, to discuss and engage the Saps on identified crimes afflicting the community and set up immediate and long-term policing interventions.

“The community meetings also aims to promote and improve community-police relations,” said Police Ministry spokesperson, Lirandzu Themba.

The second installation of the Crime Combating Imbizo will be on Sunday in Kagiso, near Krugersdorp.

WATCH LIVE: Ministerial Crime Combating Imbizo in Krugersdorp

