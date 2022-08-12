Cosatu leads march against youth unemployment to Union buildings

Kgomotso Phooko

The Congress of South African Trade Union (COSATU) marched to the Union Building in Pretoria, demanding government’s urgent intervention on unemployment, rising costs of living, the energy crisis and fuel hikes on Friday.

The demonstrators met at 9:00 at an open space in Kgosi Mampuru Street and Madiba Street in Pretoria Central, before leading the march to the office of President Cyril Ramaphosa in Tshwane on international youth day.

ALSO READ: ‘People weren’t jobless under National Party’: Cosatu members march against high cost of living

The Kgosi Mampuru street and Sophie de Bruyn Street were affected by the demonstration.

Cosatu’s list of demands

End youth unemployment

End fuel and electricity hikes

Permanent employment of newly qualified doctors and nurses

Scrapping of the last in first out rule

Stop privatisation of SOEs

Stop attacks on collective agreements

End load shedding and load reduction

Remove Andre Dr Ruyter

Funding of postgraduate students.

“If we do not defend collective bargaining ourselves as workers, it will then have a negative impact on workers. But also have to ensure the issue of petrol hikes, youth unemployment in particular.

“If we look at the rate of unemployment in South Africa it is sitting at more than 40% and therefore, we must be able to reflect those issues,” said a Cosatu member.

#COSATU Young Workers are leading a National March to the office of the @PresidencyZA @CyrilRamaphosa and also responsible ministers to address issues of youth unemployment, fuel hikes, energy crisis says Maphatsoe at Tshwane @DMRE_ZA @GovernmentZA @deptoflabour @NxesiThulas pic.twitter.com/6hOClGykla— @COSATU Today (@_cosatu) August 12, 2022

The Cosatu members said they have decided to submit a memorandum of demands because of these prevalent issues.

NOW READ: Cosatu: DA all talk & no action when it comes to crime in WC