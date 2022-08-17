Daily news update: Load shedding, sexual harassment case against Godongwana and Mkhwebane impeachment

Citizen Reporter

Load shedding is back, Eskom implements stage 2 power cuts from Tuesday

Here’s your morning news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories. Stay up to date with The Citizen – More News, Your Way.

Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha says there is a high probability that load shedding will be required from 4pm on both Wednesday and Thursday evenings.

Eskom has blamed the breakdown of generation units at some of its power stations.

“The breakdowns of a single generation unit at Arnot Power Station and three at Tutuka Power Station during the last 24 hours, as well as the delays in returning units to service at Arnot, Kusile and Tutuka power stations have put a severe strain on the power generation system.”

“We currently have 4 550MW on planned maintenance, while another 14 182MW of capacity is unavailable due to breakdowns,” Mantshantsha said.

Picture File: Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana during the ANC national executive committee media briefing. Photo: Gallo Images/Daily Sun/Lucky Morajane

The African National Congress Women’s League (ANCWL) has broken its silence on the sexual harassment criminal complaint opened against Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana.

This after police confirmed a case of alleged sexual harassment had been opened against Godongwana by a massage therapist at Skukuza in the Kruger National Park. The minister has categorically denied this allegation.

The ANCWL said, on Monday, it had noted with grave concern the sexual assault claims levelled against Godongwana and called on law enforcement agencies to deal with the case swiftly.

President Cyril Ramaphosa at the Good Hope Chamber in Cape Town on Thursday. Picture: @PresidencyZA/Twitter

Parliament’s legal services has advised against summoning President Cyril Ramaphosa to testify before the parliamentary impeachment committee looking into suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office.

This was revealed on Tuesday morning, by Parliament’s legal services during the meeting of the Section 194 Committee.

Mkhwebane’s legal team had previously written to Ramaphosa’s office on 19 July, requesting him to voluntarily appear before the committee, but the president declined the invite.

Mkhwebane wanted Ramaphosa to testify in relation to some of the charges she faces before the impeachment committee.

Picture File: AMCU members commemorate Lomnin employees who were massacred by police in 2012 at Marikana koppie, 16 August 2021. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen

As the country marks a decade since the Marikana massacre, the Minerals Council South Africa has recommitted itself to improving the working conditions of mineworkers and communities to ensure that the tragic events of 16 August 2012, are never repeated in the mining industry.

Tuesday marks the 10th anniversary of the Marikana massacre where 34 mineworkers were brutally shot and killed by police.

Mineworkers at the time had been on a strike demanding improved salaries, but the situation became volatile in the days leading up to 16 August, when 10 security officials were also killed.

Image: nedbank.co.za

Nedbank Limited has been fined R35 million by the South African Reserve Bank (SARB) for its failure to report cash transactions of significant amounts, amongst after administrative shortcomings.

The Prudential Authority (PA) also imposed a caution, a reprimand and a financial penalty of R5 million, of which R2 million has been conditionally suspended for 12 months, within the SARB to supervise and enforce compliance with the provisions of the FIC Act in respect of the accountable institutions it supervises.

The SARB said that it was important to highlight that there was no evidence of Nedbank being involved in or facilitating transactions involving money laundering or the financing of terrorism.

Johnson & Johnson , to end sales of baby powder with talc. Picture – iStock

Amid thousands of lawsuits claiming that Johnson & Johnson’s signature product causes several forms of cancer, the baby powder bosses have decided to stop worldwide sales by the end of 2023.

The company had already discontinued sales of the talc-based powder in the US and Canada, and went against its shareholder’s wishes by stopping production with the controversial ingredient worldwide.

Most claimed J&J’s talc was contaminated with toxic asbestos and caused severe health problems, including mesothelioma and ovarian cancer.

ALSO READ: Daily news update: Marikana massacre, petrol price and tributes pour in for Tokollo ‘Magesh’ Tshabalala