Limpopo woman sentenced to 27 years for orchestrating husband’s murder

Siphumelele Khumalo

A Limpopo woman was sentenced to 27 years of imprisonment at the High Court in Polokwane for orchestrating the murder of her husband.

According to a statement issued by the South African Police Service (SAPS) in Limpopo, the accused, Mapula Florah Manaka, aged 40, plotted to kill her husband Archie Manaka, aged 43, with her boyfriend in April 2020.

“On 8 April 2020, the deceased was attacked and stabbed several times at his home in Moletjie, Ga-Makweya, in the Seshego policing area outside the City of Polokwane during what was believed to be a house robbery.”

“When the police arrived at the scene, the deceased’s wife reported that three unknown suspects forcefully entered the house, attacked her husband and took an undiclosed amount of money, laptop and fled the scene,” the statement reads.

Cases of murder and robbery were opened and police embarked on finding the suspects. Also, a special task team comprising the provincial tracking team, provincial investigation unit and provincial crime intelligence unit was established and spearheaded the investigation.

Mapula’s lover, Agrinate Makhubela, aged 27, and his accomplice aged 30, were arrested a few months after the incident, according to police.

“The investigating officer Detective Sergeant Noko Mashitisho attached to the provincial investigation unit successfully opposed bail and the accused were kept in custody until the finalisation of trial.

“The third accused has since turned into a state witness. Meanwhile, the case against Makhubela, is yet to be finalised in court.”

Mapula was sentenced to 20 years’ imprisonment for murder and 7 years for conspiracy to commit murder.

Police also stated that the sentences will run concurrently, meaning the accused will serve an effective 20 years’ imprisonment.

“The Provincial Commissioner of Police in Limpopo Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe is impressed by the exceptional investigations conducted by Sergeant Mashitisho, assisted by the team that led to the ultimate arrest and subsequent incarceration of the accused for a long time.”