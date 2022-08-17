Marizka Coetzer
17 Aug 2022
Number of missing and runaway teenagers on the rise

Marizka Coetzer

Cloete says often children run away from home because they do not know how to deal with domestic violence at home.

Picture: iStock
Experts believe the increase in the number of missing teenagers is not always due to rebellion or misbehaviour, but rather about them not knowing how to cope with their current circumstances. The Pink Ladies founder Jacqui Thomas said she had spent last weekend looking for runaways following what seemed to be a spike in reports of missing and runaway teenagers. “It seems to happen in spurts,” she said. “The interesting thing is, teens might have been misbehaving when they ran away, but the point is, they are putting themselves in harm’s way because from the moment they are out there,...

