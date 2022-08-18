Two suspected robbers stoned to death in Limpopo

Citizen Reporter

Two suspected robbers have been stoned to death and their bodies burned by community members at Tshavhalovhedzi village under Siloam policing area outside Thohoyandou, Limpopo.

According to Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo, three suspects allegedly robbed a 23-year-old woman of her cellphone and other belongings at the local Plaza. They then attempted to kidnap her in full view of the bystanders but hastily left her and drove off after she screamed for help.

Community members gave chase and caught up with the robbers after they caused an accident. Two were stoned to death and the third one was rescued by the police and arrested. Their car was also torched. Community members proceeded to surround the police station, demanding his release but POPs members were activated to contain the situation.

The Provincial Commissioner of Police in Limpopo Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe has warned community members to desist from engaging in acts of vigilantism and mob attacks.

“The tendency of some community members to take the law into their own hands will be dealt with mercilessly and those responsible will be hunted down and brought to book.”

Cases of robbery, attempted kidnapping, two counts of murder and malicious damage to property will be opened, while the robbery and attempted kidnapping suspect will appear before the Siloam Magistrate’s Court soon.

In a separate incident last month, community members torched the house of a man accused of fatally wounding a 26-year-old at a local tavern in Steenbok, Mpumalanga. As a result, his family was left without a house, said Brigadier Selvy Mohlala.

Two suspects, a 74-year-old man and a 42-year-old woman, were arrested and charged.

This came barely a week after a 42-year-old woman’s house was torched by an angry mob in the same area.

The woman was alleged to have been involved in the murder of a 29-year-old man, who was reported missing but later found dead in a toilet.