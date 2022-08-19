Lunga Mzangwe
19 Aug 2022
4:59 am
News

About R600 billion needed to fix Eskom’s infrastructure – expert

Not only does SA need money and machinery, but it also requires a skills set, as many skilled employees have left Eskom.

Picture: Gallo Images
South Africa’s load shedding crisis is nowhere near the end, says energy expert Ted Blom, who warned the country needed piles of cash and a comprehensive five-year plan. According to his estimates, SA needed about R600 billion to fix existing Eskom’s infrastructure and enable its capacity to produce 50 000 megawatts (MW). Blom suggested Eskom get original equipment manufacturers to come and fix the infrastructure properly. “In my estimations, it will take up to five years and R600 billion to fix everything up so we can go back to 50 000MW being available. Then we can stop the load shedding...

