Mamelodi tavern shooting: R50,000 reward for information about Madala Kgotsi

Police are offering a reward of R50 000 for information which could lead to the arrest of the Mamelodi tavern shooter, Madala Johannes Kgotsi.

The incident took place in July 2022 and Kgotsi had earlier failed to make a court appearance.

The 26-year-old suspect is also wanted for the unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Mamelodi tavern shooting

As reported by The Citizen’s Lethabo Malatsi in July, the incident took place at the Monaco tavern in the early hours of Monday, 11 July.

Three suspects wearing balaclavas and armed with pistols arrived at the venue and fired shots in the air before shooting a 33-year-old man twice, point-blank.

At the time, Colonel Dimakatso Sello said the motive of the shooting is unknown and police are investigating a case of murder.

Colonel Sello urged members of the community to contact Brigadier Lous on 082 778 7906, or Colonel Manganye on 079 529 4652.

Anonymous tips are also welcome and may be reported via the Crime Stop hotline or the MYSAPS app.

Mass shooting in KZN

Less than six weeks later, six people were shot and killed in another mass shooting at Savannah Park in Marianhil, KwaZulu-Natal.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said three gunmen allegedly opened fire on patrons at a tuckshop shortly after 7:30pm on Sunday

Six men aged between 30 and 65 years of age died at the scene and a seventh gunshot victim was transported to a nearby hospital.

“Initial investigations revealed that three of the deceased were the tuckshop owner as well as his two sons, Naicker said.

“One of the deceased […] who was waiting at the tuckshop might have been the actual target”,