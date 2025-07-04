KZN police foil CIT heist, two dead in shootout, two arrested

Two other men in their forties were arrested for being in illegal possession of firearms and ammunition, as well as attempted murder

KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) police have foiled a cash-in-transit heist, killing two suspects in the shootout.

The suspects were shot dead during a multi-disciplinary intelligence-led operation in the Sinyameni area under the Msinga policing precinct on Thursday night.

Intelligence operation

Police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said two other men in their forties were arrested for being in illegal possession of firearms and ammunition, as well as attempted murder, following the foiled CIT robbery.

“On the evening of Thursday, 3 July 2025, police received intelligence of a planned heist and an operation was immediately activated, with law enforcement officers deployed to monitor and patrol the identified area”.

Shootout

Naicker said a Mercedes-Benz vehicle with four occupants was spotted and “tactically approached” by police.

“As the police officers approached the vehicle, they came under fire from the suspects. Following a shootout, the two suspects were fatally wounded, while two were apprehended.

“Two unlicensed firearms as well as ammunition were recovered from the scene. Preliminary investigations have revealed that one of the arrested men is a former employee of a private security company,” Naicker said.

Naicker added said the suspects are expected to appear in the Msinga Magistrate’s Court soon. Investigations are ongoing.

KZN gun battles

Last month, five suspects were shot and killed in two separate gun battles with police in KZN.

The shootings occurred in Inanda on Friday, 20 June 2025.

In the first incident, police operationalised intelligence about the whereabouts of a wanted suspect and cornered him along the Etafuleni main road.

Police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said the suspect opened fire at officers, and a shootout ensued.

“During the shootout, the suspect, who was wanted for murder, three counts of attempted murder and business robbery, was shot and fatally wounded. He was found in possession of a firearm.”

Murder

In a separate incident, police followed up on intelligence about suspects who were wanted for murder, attempted murder and house robberies in the Inanda area.

Netshiunda said officers pounced on the suspects at cottages on Dr Langalibalele Road in Inanda.

