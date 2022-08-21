Godongwana sex scandal: Masseuse say finance minister ‘touched her bumps’

Citizen Reporter

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana earlier this week addressed the sexual assault claims brought against him, saying he did not know the plaintiff’s identity.

When the case of sexual harassment was lodged in Skukuza, Mpumalanga earlier this month, the minister denied any and all claims.

The plaintiff alleges the assault took place in Godongwana’s hotel room during a private visit to the Kruger National Park.

Godongwana sex scandal

‘In no way assaulted anyone’

When informed that the incident involved one of the hotel’s masseuses, the minister said he was in the room with his wife, Thandiwe.

On Friday, Godogwana said he didn’t know the identity of the plaintiff and that he “in no way or at any time inappropriately touched, sexually harassed or assaulted anyone”.

He was relieved to have finally been contacted by the police as he wants the opportunity to place his denial on record.

The masseuse’s statement:

In the latest development, the Sunday Times reports having seen case summary documentation after the 23-year-old complainant made her first statement.

The masseuse, an employee of Dee’s African Spa, said the couple booked a massage and she ‘started with the wife’.

When “she [Thandiwe], went out to the shop”, Godongwana “touched her bumps” and directed her on “what to do on his body”.

The case summary states that the finance minister continued to fondle the masseuse, despite her asking him to stop.

The Sunday Times contacted Godongwana on Saturday, who said if the case goes to court, he would be able to prove that his wife was in the room the entire time.

The minister also acknowledged giving the masseuse a R400 tip – not ‘hush money – after the massage, “to be split between her and her colleague”.

Chief economist at ETM Analytics, George Glynos, told Bloomberg the rand could take a hit if Godongwana is forced to step down.

Compiled by Cheryl Kahla. Additional reporting by Narissa Subramoney and Faizel Patel.

NOW READ: