Accused says he was drunk and not at the scene during assault of 19 churchgoers

Okehle Beya and Yamkela Jobo are accused of robbing and sexually assaulting members of the congregation in Khayelitsha

The high-profile trial of two men accused of robbing and sexually assaulting 19 women inside a Khayelitsha church on Easter Sunday in 2023 resumed in the Khayelitsha Regional Court this week, following severe weather delays that had previously paralysed the city.

The proceedings saw the second accused, Okehle Beya, take the witness stand to offer his version of events from that violent Easter holiday.

Beya and his co-accused, Yamkela Jobo, face 21 charges stemming from the April 2023 attack. It comes after two armed men entered a Khayelitsha church during a power outage, robbed the congregation at gunpoint and forced them to perform sexual acts.

Both men have pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

Alibis, cellphones and missing flip-flop

Taking the stand on Tuesday, Beya claimed he was not present at the church during the assault. He testified that he had been under the influence of alcohol and spent the early hours of that morning at Jobo’s home.

According to Beya, Jobo briefly left the house and returned later wearing only one flip-flop. Upon his return, Jobo allegedly handed Beya several cellphones, instructing him to take them home.

Beya testified that he hid the phones under his pillow, and later handed some of them back to community members who came to his house searching for their stolen property.

Prosecutor and magistrate drill down on defences

The state prosecutor heavily cross-examined Beya, challenging the logic of his timeline and pointing to substantial evidence placing him directly inside the church.

Multiple congregants have firmly identified Beya as one of the attackers, with one witness testifying they recognised him from prior interactions in the neighbourhood.

The presiding magistrate also questioned Beya, asking why he kept the stash of cellphones that didn’t belong to him and why he returned them if he had no knowledge or involvement in the robbery.

Beya stressed his innocence throughout, repeatedly stating he was intoxicated and echoing his claim that he was never at the crime scene.

What lies ahead?

After Beya’s testimony, Action Society highlighted the emotional toll the delays have taken on the victims, their families and the broader Khayelitsha community.

With testimony now concluded, the legal battle moves toward its final stage.

The matter has been formally postponed to 17 June when both the state and the defence will present their closing arguments before the magistrate delivers a verdict.