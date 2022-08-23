NPA reportedly ‘close to a decision’ on Godongwana

Citizen Reporter

South African prosecutors are apparently nearing a decision on whether to forge ahead with criminal charges against Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana, who has been accused of sexual assault.

Bloomberg reports that the National Prosecuting Authority was expected to hand over the docket on its investigation into the sexual harassment allegations to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions on Monday, suggesting a decision on the case is imminent.

Earlier this month, a case of sexual harassment was lodged in Skukuza, Mpumalanga.

Minister ‘touched her bumps’

The plaintiff, a hotel-based masseuse, alleges the assault occurred in Godongwana’s hotel room during a private visit to the Kruger National Park.

The minister has however denied the allegations saying he was in the room with his wife, Thandiwe.

According to a report in the Sunday Times, the masseuse, an employee of Dee’s African Spa, said the couple booked a massage, and she ‘started with the wife’.

When “she [Thandiwe], went out to the shop”, Godongwana “touched her bumps” and directed her on “what to do on his body”.

The case summary states that the finance minister continued to fondle the masseuse, despite her asking him to stop.

The Sunday Times contacted Godongwana on Saturday, who said if the case goes to court, he would be able to prove that his wife was in the room the entire time.

Godongwana wants the case to be expedited

Godogwana confirmed that South African Police Services had contacted him over an incident last week.

Apart from vehemently denying allegations of sexual harassment levelled against him, Godongwana says the scandal has hurt his family and the ANC.

“These allegations are unfounded. In the interest of justice, I reiterate my wish that this matter is expedited,” said Godongwana.

Godongwana also ‘rejected with contempt’ accusations he tried to silence the masseuse with bribe money.

He said the sexual harassment scandal was “nothing more than a smear campaign” with selfish, political undertones.

Godongwana initiated his appearance before the ANC’s Integrity Commission earlier this week.

“The meeting was at my request. I did this because I am painfully aware of the damage that the allegations have caused to the organisation which I have served for close to four decades, as well as for the need to be forthright and transparent.”

Godongwana said he would step aside if charged –in line with ANC’s policy that officials who are criminally charges cannot occupy any leadership positions.

There’s mounting calls for Godongwana to resign while the sexual harrasment scandal hangs over his head.

Compiled by Narissa Subramoney. Additional reporting by Cheryl Kahla and Faizel Patel.

