Saturday weather: Fine and warm weather conditions expected in Gauteng

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) is expecting cold conditions in the extreme south-west of the Northern Cape, and fine and cool but warm in the north-east hemisphere.

According to the weather service, the wind along the coast will be light to moderate in the morning, otherwise fresh to strong.

Saturday’s weather forecast

Gauteng: Fine and warm

Mpumalanga: Fine and warm, but hot to very hot in the Lowveld.

Limpopo: Fine and warm, but hot in the Limpopo Valley and parts

of the Lowveld.

North West: Fine and warm.

Free State: Partly cloudy in the east at first, otherwise fine

and cool to warm.

Northern Cape: Cold in the extreme south-west, otherwise fine and cool, but warm in the north-east. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate in the morning, otherwise fresh to strong.

Western Cape: Partly cloudy and cold in the south-west where morning light rain is exepected, otherwise fine and cool. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh.

Western half of the Eastern Cape: Partly cloudy with fog patches in places in the south at first, otherwise fine and cool. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh westerly, becoming strong from late morning, subsiding by late afternoon.

Eastern half of the Eastern Cape: Partly cloudy in places south of escapement at first, otherwise fine and cool. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south westerly, becoming strong south of Mazeppa Bay in the afternoon, subsiding by evening.

KwaZulu-Natal: Fine and warm, but hot in places in the north becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be Moderate north-easterly, becoming moderate to fresh south-westerly in the south.

