Gauteng grade 10 pupil dies after eating snacks from spaza shop

The Gauteng Education MEC has urged students, parents and community members to be vigilant when purchasing food.

A grade 10 student from Orange Farm Secondary School has died after eating snacks she allegedly bought from a spaza shop near her home.

The pupil died on Saturday, June 28, 2025.

Snacks

Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane said shortly after eating the snacks, the girl fell ill and was rushed to a local clinic where she was certified dead.

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to the family, the school community and all those affected by this tragic incident,” said MEC Chiloane.

Chiloane has urged pupils, parents and community members to be vigilant when purchasing food items and to avoid purchasing from unauthorised food vendors.

Spaza shops

He said that buying food items from unauthorised spaza shops or unregulated vendors poses a serious health risk.

“It is unfortunate that we are still experiencing tragic outcomes from the consumption of unauthorised or unverified food items.

“We urge communities to be more cautious and protect our children from avoidable harm, especially from unauthorised spaza shops”.

Pupil death

In April, a grade four pupil from Limpopo died after accidentally swallowing a ballpoint pen lid.

The incident happened while the pupil was in class at the Moriting Primary School in the Capricorn South Education District.

“Immediate action was taken to rush him to hospital. However, despite the best efforts of the medical staff, they were unable to save him.”

Condolences

Limpopo MEC for Education Mavhungu Lerule-Ramakhanya extended the department’s sincerest condolences to the family and the school community.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the learner’s family during this difficult and heartbreaking time. No parent must ever bury their child. To his little classmates and teachers, we encourage them to stay strong,” said Lerule-Ramakhanya.

