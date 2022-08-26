EFF: If land is vacant, we will take it

Hein Kaiser

“Where there is vacant land, we will take it.” That is the message of EFF local ward chairperson Alpha Hadebe, who led around a thousand people on a per-urban land invasion in Olievenhoutbosch, north of Sandton, on Friday.

According to Hadebe, this is only the beginning of an action that will see land invasions occur across the country, on unused or undeveloped land. No matter where ownership lies.

Hadebe noted that several tracts of land had already been identified in other areas for similar action.

There are about 10 000 people on the Olievenhoutbosch list that Hadebe and the EFF had drawn up and now plan to house.

The demarcation of plots already started early on Friday morning, with barrier tape, rope and other materials used to indicate same.

Another EFF ward committee chair, Peter Seolela, suggested that the list of land occupiers may increase to ten times as many people.

A middle-aged woman told The Citizen that she had been on a housing list since 2008. To date, nothing has happened despite several appeals to the Department of Human Settlements.

Another man said that his shack was demolished elsewhere, and he was on his way to collect his belongings to resettle in Olievenhoutbosch.

Local DA ward councillor, David Foley, was in attendance allaying fears of residents nearby and consulting with the Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) and South African Police Services (SAPS)to ensure calm and safety.

He was confident that should any illegal structures be built; the authorities would step in and remove any illegal occupation.

Hadebe challenged this conviction: “If they break it down, we will rebuild. They can break it down again, and we will rebuild again. And, we will do so until we exhaust them”.

Seolela said that he was aware of the fact that it was private land and noted that some of the properties designated for occupation belong to controversial preacher Shepherd Bushiri, a foreigner who should not enjoy land ownership in South Africa, he said.

In addition, he accused foreign nationals of buying low-cost housing and then renting them back to South Africans.

He said: “That is not to say we are against our African brothers, but what we are saying is that South Africans must have their own land”.

Seolela hinted that the land and housing crisis facing South Africa may also have its roots in corruption and collusion with foreigners.

He said: “When government officials and the police see a foreigner, they see money”.

And so South Africans, who cannot bribe the authorities, end up with the short end of the stick.

Seolela added that the ANC-led government are “a bunch of liars”, and noted previous promised by ANC Treasurer General – Paul Mashitile that land would be purchased or expropriated for housing purposes. According to the EFF local leaders, none of this has happened.

He said: “Promises were made in 2017. It is now 2022. I am sure some of these people will apply for housing, die, and their kids will still remain homeless”.

The Olievenhoutbosch land is barren bar veld and dumped junk. There is no water, no sewage and no electricity.

Seolela said that its not much of a challenge and suggested that there is enough water available from “pumps and pipes” in the area.

He added: “And where the electricity passes, we will just connect into the grid with our pipes (sic)”.