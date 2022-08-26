Security guard hospitalised after being overpowered by five robbers and shot in the face

Siphumelele Khumalo

The South African Police Services (SAPS) in Mpumalanga said a security guard was shot in the face by five armed robbers who overpowered him after collecting money at Garelane in Bushbuckridge on Friday afternoon.

SAPS said in a statement that the guard entered the kiosk alone whilst the driver was waiting for him outside shortly before 14:00 and while he was collecting his cash, the five suspects entered the premises.

“One followed him in the kiosk pretending to be a customer. When he was about to exit the kiosk with the money trunk, the suspect who was inside shot him once on his right hand side of the face next to his eye.”

The suspect fled the scene and reportedly left with an undisclosed amount of money. His four accomplices followed him and later disappeared.

According to SAPS, the victim is currently in hospital receiving medical attention.

Police have meanwhile urged members of the public to assist them in their investigation in getting justice for this horrendous crime.

“Police have since launched an investigation and appeal to anyone who might assist to contact the investigating officer Captain Evans Mashego on 082 319 9732 or Crime stop number on 08600 10111.”

“Alternatively members of the public can send information via MySAPS App. All received information will be treated as confidential and callers may opt to remain anonymous.”

The Provincial Commissioner of the SAPS in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela condemned the attack on security personnel and wish to bring the suspects to book.

The Association of Private Security Owners of South Africa (Taptosa) revealed that almost 600 security guards are killed annually.

Industry role players have also lamented that though the private security industry was the biggest after mining, there was scant regard to the industry, which has seen the mushrooming of exploitative and unscrupulous companies.

