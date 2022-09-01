Enyobeni tavern deaths: children were suffocated, toxicology report

Citizen Reporter

Findings of the toxicology report into the Enyobeni tavern tragedy victims have been released. The results show the children suffocated to death.

This newly released information clashes with earlier reports that parents of the 21 children were told that Methanol killed their children.

According to the Daily Dispatch, the families had been embroiled in a disagreement with authorities just before the toxicology report was publicly released.

The tavern owner has since been charged with contravention of the Liquor Act, including selling or supplying intoxicating liquor to persons under 18 years of age, and conniving with and permitting employees and agents to sell or supply or deliver intoxicating liquor to underage persons, according to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

That case is set to continue on Friday.

Compiled by Narissa Subramoney

*This is a developing story.