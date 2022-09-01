Serial rapist handed three life sentences

Siphumelele Khumalo

A 34-year-old man was handed three life sentences by the Mpumalanga Division of the High Court in Mbombela for rape, house breaking, two counts of robbery and theft between 2013 and 2017.

According to the South African Police Service (SAPS), Thokozani Prince Mazibuko was convicted on Tuesday.

Victim 1 – 15 January 2013:

“The court heard how during the night of 15 January 2013, the accused together with his accomplice, armed with a firearm broke into a house in Langloop where they found a 16-year-old girl who was with her mother at the time. They then held both of them hostage, took a mobile phone and raped the minor in front of her mother before they fled the scene,” said SAPS in a statement.

Victim 2 – 23 January 2013

A week later, the accused and two accomplices broke into another house and found a 16-year-old girl who was seven months pregnant.

It was reported that the trio took her valuables, dragged her to the bushes and raped her.

Victim 3 – 10 February 2013:

“The accused further broke into another house at Langloop during the night of 10 February 2013. He then found a young woman, 25, with her two children aged one and seven. The accused rape her in front of her children at knifepoint before he fled the scene.”

Victim 4 – 11 January 2017:

“The accused further raped another woman,19, at Boschfontein during the night of 11 January 2017. The female victim is said to have been walking in the street then came across the accused and his accomplice who were both armed with a firearm and a knife.”

“They then took her cash as well as her mobile phone then dragged her to a nearby bushes. They then ganged raped her before they fled the scene with the robbed items.”

‘Every dog has its day’

SAPS said Mazibuko was finally apprehended at Langloop on 16 January 2020 for a separate rape case which occurred in Matsulu which has not yet been concluded.

During his court appearance police successfully opposed bail and he was remanded in custody throughout the trial. During proceedings, Mazibuko never exposed his accomplices in a trial which he was finally sentenced on Thursday.

Sentencing:

For the three counts of rape, the accused was sentenced to life on each count meanwhile on the forth count of rape, he was sentenced to 15 years’ imprisonment.

The accused was also given an additional 63 years’ imprisonment which are outlined as follows: for the three counts of house breaking, the accused was sentenced to five years on each count.

For the two counts of robbery with aggravating circumstances, the accused was sentenced to 15 years for each count.

Lastly, for the count of theft, the accused was sentenced to three years imprisonment.

