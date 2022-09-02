Wall of Hope campaign pays tribute to pediatric patients who lost their lives to blood cancer

Michel Bega

In honour of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, DKMS Africa yesterday launched the Wall of Hope campaign, as part of the international nonprofit’s biggest fundraising initiative, Sunflower Day on 16 September.

The campaign has seen two murals painted, paying tribute to pediatric patients who have lost their lives to blood cancers: one in Durban and the other in Soweto.

The mural at the Soweto Theatre honours eight-year-old Tshegofatso Ralebipi, who died last year from acute lymphocytic leukaemia. Tshegofatso’s father, Lesiba Mokoena, says they were unable to find a stem cell donor in time to help his daughter.

“I became involved because I realised the general public was not aware of how easy it can be to save a person’s life simply by donating stem cells.

“People need to be aware that donating stem cells is very easy. It’s the same as donating blood. It’s painless – just the pinprick of a needle,” says Mokoena.

Lesiba Mokoena poses for a photograph, 1 September 2022, next to a mural created in honour of his daughter Tshegofatso, who passed away last year at eight-years-old from acute lymphocytic leukemia. The mural is at the Soweto Theatre and is part of the DKMS Africa Wall of Hope campaign to honour Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. DKMS is an international nonprofit organisation dedicated to the fight against blood cancer and blood disorders. Picture: Michel Bega

Every 72 minutes, a person is diagnosed with blood cancer in South Africa. But the lack of black, coloured, Indian and Asian population groups in the global blood stem cell donor database, means patients of colour have only a 19% chance of finding a donor, as opposed to the 75% chance for white people.

“Ethnicity plays a large role in finding the right match for black patients, so it is important for people of colour to be made aware of the urgency to donate,” says Mokoena.

“People must come forward to better the chances of saving their brothers, their sisters, and their extended relatives.

“I am excited about the mural. This way my late daughter is able to contribute to making a difference. Hopefully it will be able to change people’s lives.”