Cele’s plan for dealing with crime, corruption and vigilante mob justice in Limpopo

Citizen Reporter

Police Minister Bheki Cele led the Ministerial Crime Prevention Imbizo in the Sekhukhune District in Limpopo on Friday, 3 September 2022, to address the recent spike in mob justice attacks.

Sekhukhune residents were also given the opportunity to raise their concerts.

Limpopo Crime Prevention Imbizo

Spike in mob attacks

Some of the issues mentioned related to police corruption in the district and the slow response of local officials.

This follows after a marked increase in mob attacks, including the two robbers who were stoned to death and their bodies burned in Tshavhalovhedzi village.

The Sekhukhune Policing district has seen increasing incidents of mob attacks, four people have lost their lives in this way in recent weeks.

In a separate incident, another mob attack claimed the lives of two suspected cellphone thieves who allegedly stole a mobile phone near a mall.

‘No justice in mob justice’

Cele, however, strongly condemned these vigilante mob attacks and urged residents against taking the law into their own hands.

Even though policing service delivery in the region “can and should be improved”, Cele said the incidents of mob justice could not be condoned or accepted.

“There is simply no justice in the so-called ‘mob justice’ but it is criminal acts that will be harshly health with”, the police minister said.

Another special unit to be established

To address this, Police Ministry Spokesperson Lirandzu Themba said a cold case team will be established “to look at all cases that may have been closed prematurely”.

Cele also requested a Civilian Secretariat for the Police Service – an entity of the ministry which will compile a diagnostic report on the local police station.

Themba said the report will be ready within the next two weeks and “will serve as a guiding tool for the SAPS management in the province”.

In the interim, the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) will be investigating allegations of police brutality and corruption reported in the area.

Compiled by Cheryl Kahla.