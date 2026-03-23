Limpopo records drop in Easter crashes as safety measures intensify

Mathye called on motorists, passengers and pedestrians to play their part in ensuring safer roads during the busy Easter period.

Limpopo has recorded a significant decline in road crashes and fatalities over the Easter period, with authorities crediting intensified safety measures and increased cooperation from motorists.

This emerged on Monday as Limpopo transport and community safety MEC Violet Mathye officially launched the province’s Easter Road Safety Campaign under the theme of It Begins With Me.

Fewer crashes, fewer lives lost

Mathye said last year’s Easter period marked a turning point for road safety in the province.

“Last year’s Easter was historic, we recorded no major crashes on the N1 and not a single fatality,” she said.

The MEC added that the province also saw a notable reduction in pedestrian deaths and overall accidents.

“At this stage last year, a total of 55 crashes had been recorded, including 11 fatal crashes resulting in 12 fatalities. This reflects a significant improvement compared to 2024, which recorded 27 fatal crashes and 81 fatalities.”

She further highlighted that there were no pedestrian fatalities on the R71, a route typically prone to such incidents, while overall pedestrian deaths dropped by three compared to the previous year.

“These are not merely arithmetic figures, they represent lives lost,” Mathye said.

“It is deeply painful for families to be awakened in the early hours of the morning by police officers bringing such tragic news.”

Intensified operations for 2026

Despite the improvements, Mathye warned that authorities would not relax their efforts.

“This year, our operations will intensify under Operation Malayisha. The days of overloading vehicles over long distances from Cape Town to Limpopo must come to an end.”

She said law enforcement visibility had already increased, with 24-hour patrols along key routes, particularly the N1 from Maubane to Beitbridge.

“We are also aware of attempts by some motorists to circumvent the law by diverting to secondary roads. I want to assure the public that measures are in place to address such behaviour.”

Key routes under close monitoring include the N1, N11, R81, R71, R36, R523 and R524.

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New vehicles boost enforcement

As part of efforts to strengthen road safety, Mathye unveiled 24 new law enforcement vehicles.

“Today I have the privilege of unveiling 24 law enforcement vehicles – 16 allocated to the department and 12 to Mogalakwena municipality,” she said.

She added that the additional resources would improve visibility and response times, particularly in high-risk areas.

Accident hotspots identified by the department include Ysterberg Mountain, Ingwe Motel, the R71 towards Moria and the Sokgopo mountains along the R81.

Public urged to take responsibility

Mathye called on motorists, passengers and pedestrians to play their part in ensuring safer roads during the busy Easter period.

“Our message remains clear: drive safely and arrive alive this Easter. Always buckle up and take regular rest breaks, at least every two hours.”

She also warned against hitchhiking, citing risks of crime and exploitation and urged commuters to use regulated transport.

“To drivers of buses and taxis: you are aware that a significant number of commuters will rely on public transport during Easter. You have a responsibility to ensure that all vehicles are roadworthy, compliant and operated safely.”

“Road safety is the responsibility of each and every one of us. Let us commit to making every day a day without road fatalities,” Mathye said.

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