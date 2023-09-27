A victory for Tshwane: DA and ActionSA welcome SIU investigation into Edwin Sodi

Businessman now at centre of a R295 million Rooiwal Treatment Plant tender award probe.

The Hammanskraal cholera outbreak has cast the spotlight on controversial businessman Edwin Sodi for a tender that was awarded to refurbish and upgrade the Rooiwal Wastewater Treatment Plant (pictured right). Photos: Instagram/ Jacques Nelles

Opposition political parties, the DA and ActionSA, have welcomed the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) investigation into the R295 million Rooiwal Treatment Plant tender awarded to businessman Edwin Sodi.

President Cyril Ramaphosa gave the unit the green light to investigate the R295 million-worth tender linked to the politically connected businessman.

The SIU will investigate any unauthorised, irregular, or fruitless and wasteful expenditure incurred by Tshwane Metropolitan Municipality or the state.

The scope of the investigation also covers any unlawful or improper conduct by officials or employees of the Tshwane Metropolitan Municipality, the applicable suppliers or service providers, or any other person or entity.

Unveil the depths of corruption

The DA said it believed the investigation would not only unveil the depths of corruption and political patronage networks that persist in Tshwane but also contribute to the critical task of recovering funds that the Metro was in dire need of.

Last year, DA councillors, along with councillors of the multi-party coalition, cast their votes in favour of a report advocating a thorough investigation.

“This investigation represents a significant milestone in our commitment to eradicating corruption within the City of Tshwane. The DA has been resolute in dismantling the intricate web of corruption and political favouritism that was inherited from the previous administration.

“This mission remains ongoing, and the current investigation stands as a pivotal moment in our continuous efforts to rid the administration of corrupt officials,” said the DA.

A victory

ActionSA Gauteng provincial chairperson Funzi Ngobeni described the investigation as a victory.

“The Tshwane Municipality has turned a blind eye for nearly two decades as citizens struggled to access clean and consumable water, subjecting them to hardship and horrible living conditions,” said Ngobeni.

“This proclamation brings hope that justice will be served, and that change will be achieved as we continue to fight for the residents of Tshwane.”

He said the ActionSA welcomed the proclamation as it would hold all those linked to corruption cases in Tshwane guilty of offences such as maladministration, the intentional loss of public money, and improper conduct that have caused harm to the public’s interests accountable.

“ActionSA has long championed this fight, having lodged complaints to the Public Protector and the South African Human Rights Commission against the city and former mayor Randall Williams for their failure to act responsibly. We look forward to what this proclamation has to offer as we remain committed to restoring the rights of residents affected by the debacle and re-establishing good governance along with financial stability,” Ngobeni said.