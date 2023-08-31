Magashule’s political party a ‘last throw of the dice’ – analyst

The launch of the new political party by former ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule in Soweto yesterday is the last throw of the dice in politics by the former ANC strongman, according to an analyst. Magashule announced the formation of his new political party yesterday, named African Congress for Transformation (ACT). He will be joined by former Hawks head General Berning Ntlemeza and a few ANC councillors. Political analyst Dr Jan Venter said the move by Magashule to launch his own party was the last throw of the dice in politics. “He’s trying to maximise his personality and his influence,” Venter…

The launch of the new political party by former ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule in Soweto yesterday is the last throw of the dice in politics by the former ANC strongman, according to an analyst.

Magashule announced the formation of his new political party yesterday, named African Congress for Transformation (ACT).

He will be joined by former Hawks head General Berning Ntlemeza and a few ANC councillors.

Political analyst Dr Jan Venter said the move by Magashule to launch his own party was the last throw of the dice in politics.

“He’s trying to maximise his personality and his influence,” Venter said.

“I am sure when he has got a little bit of a following of his party, he will try to get under the wings of a bigger party and I’m not sure that will even work.”

He said Magashule has burnt all his bridges in the ANC, like his staunch supporter Carl Niehaus.

“These two guys are out of ANC politics, out of the ANC orbit now and they are out of touch with what is happening in the ANC,” said Venter.

“This is not another Economic Freedom Fighters, this is another Congress of the People. It will very quickly disappear.”

Magashule said he did not challenge his expulsion from the ANC because he knew the decision to expel him was long taken.

He has been out of politics for a few years after he was suspended by the ruling party. Questions have been raised on how Magashule managed to raise funds to start his new party.

Responding to questions from The Citizen, Magashule said to register a political party one needed just R5 000.

“We are more than 100 000, our members have paid R100 each and that’s why we have made T-shirts. We are going to announce our membership forms,” he said.

“It’s tough because we are not getting money from white monopoly but all democrats and all black businesses who want to fund us are welcomed.

“We are going to be self-reliant and we are going to self-fund ourselves, and we are going to call on South Africans to give us money.”

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula has been constantly insulting Magashule after his expulsion, accusing him of being behind the people who were burning ANC T-shirts in Magashule’s hometown in Parys, Free State.

Magashule said he would not respond to the insults towards him by Mbalula.“

I don’t want to talk about him because it won’t be nice, so let him continue. I don’t feel bad, I don’t get sick, am fine and nothing will happen. The good thing about Mbalula is that he recognises me as the former secretary-general of the ANC,” he said.

With Magashule expected to be tried over the alleged R255 million asbestos corruption in Free State, questions have been raised on what would happen to his party should he be convicted.

Asked if his party would be affected if he were to be sent to jail, he said he would never be found guilty in court.

“The party will exist. It’s not about me, it’s the people’s party. But they won’t be any guilty verdict against me because I have never stolen a cent,” he said.

However, Venter said ACT was an “absolute one-man party”.

“It is a party built on Magashule. Should he disappear, the party will disintegrate,” he said.

Magashule did not shy away from saying he would be approaching ANC members in branches to support his new political party.

“I know every ANC branch. I know the 53 regions of the ANC. Some of the branches of the ANC will leave with us. Wait and see, we are not in a hurry. Politics is something else, you have to master it. Wait and see Gauteng.”

He vowed that despite ACT being a party of no-names, it would shake South Africa.