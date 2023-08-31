Opinion August 31, 2023 | 4:30 am

31 Aug 2023

Ace finally gets his act together

Called the African Congress for Transformation (ACT), the new grouping purports to be on the 'radical left' of the political spectrum.

Former African National Congress (ANC) Secretary General Ace Magashule speaks to the media, 30 August 2023, during the launch of the new South African political party African Congress for Transformation (ACT). Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

After waiting, and perhaps hoping, for the ANC to change its mind and reinstate him, Ace Magashule remains firmly beyond the pale as far as the ruling party goes, having finally got his act together to set up a new political party. Called the African Congress for Transformation (ACT), the new grouping purports to be on the "radical left" of the political spectrum and vows to take on the ANC on the issue of its failure to better the lives of the country's people. Never mind, of…

After waiting, and perhaps hoping, for the ANC to change its mind and reinstate him, Ace Magashule remains firmly beyond the pale as far as the ruling party goes, having finally got his act together to set up a new political party.

Called the African Congress for Transformation (ACT), the new grouping purports to be on the “radical left” of the political spectrum and vows to take on the ANC on the issue of its failure to better the lives of the country’s people.

Never mind, of course, that Magashule himself still has to answer before a court of law about some dodgy activities when he was premier of the Free State… things which would have led to the redistribution of taxpayer money – but not to deserving poor people.

One might argue that the predations of Magashule and others in the state capture clique actually set back the entire process of social transformation.

It was just as well he chose the cusp of spring to launch ACT, because memories of the chill behind us might have been a reminder that it is cold outside the ANC – as many of those who have left the organisation can confirm.

