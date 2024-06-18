Activists say victims of the Boipatong Massacre ‘forgotten’

Victims of the massacre, like Makhetha Sebolai, did not know the commemoration had been postponed.

The commemoration of the 1992 Boipatong Massacre in which 45 people were killed at the hands of an “impi” allegedly loyal to the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) has been postponed because of what community activists claim is the “arrogance and lack or respect” by government officials.

ALSO READ: Mangosuthu Buthelezi’s IFP was a ‘Third Force’

Boipatong ward councillor Ntjanyana Phala said the postponement of the 17 June anniversary commemoration was due to the “lack of preparation by the department of sport, arts, culture and recreation.

Victims of the massacre, like Makhetha Sebolai, did not know the commemoration had been postponed. He was only 15 when the family breadwinner was gunned down, alongside his brother by IFP members from the Madala Men’s Hostel in Alexandra.

He said the commemoration did not happen because the “government is full of liars … even last year they did not organise anything”. He feels they have been completely forgotten.

ALSO READ: Mangosuthu Buthelezi: Shenge made his mark– despite dark side

“On that day I lost the breadwinner of my family and all they gave us was an interim reparation of R30 000 in 2004 which already was 12 years later than what they said it would be.”

He said he held no grudge against Zulu people because he believes the killers were sent by the National Party.

However, he says he feels the lack of communication from the IFP is the “worst betrayal of its kind. They went on with their lives and we are still stuck we need to run around seeking justice”.

ALSO READ: Taxi drivers declare ‘war’ on Boipatong electricity protesters