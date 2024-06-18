Government of provincial unity: The who’s who in KZN premier Thami Ntuli’s cabinet [VIDEO]

Thami Ntuli took his oath of office as KwaZulu-Natal premier on Tuesday... and wasted no time in announcing his diverse cabinet.

The Inkatha Freedom Party’s (IFP) Thami Ntuli was sworn in as KwaZulu Natal premier by KwaZulu-Natal High Court Judge President Thoba Portia Poyo-Dlwati on Tuesday morning, 18 June 2024.

The seasoned IFP politician took his oath in front of hundreds of delegates at the Woodburn Rugby Stadium in Scottsville, Pietermaritzburg.

In his inauguration speech, Ntuli dedicated the IFP’s electoral campaign and its current governance to Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, the party’s founder.

Coalition power: How Thami Ntuli was elected as KZN premier

It has been two decades since an IFP candidate last held the pivotal position in the KwaZulu-Natal provincial government.

Ntuli’s election at the first sitting of the seventh KwaZulu-Natal legislature on Friday was made possible by the ANC/IFP/DA/NFP coalition, which trumped Jacob Zuma‘s uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party.

The MK party secured 45% of the vote in the province during the 29 May elections. The four parties, however, pushed the former president’s party to the opposition benches with their combined total of 41 seats.

New era of unity and collaboration for KZN government

In his first address as premier, Ntuli emphasised a new beginning marked by unity, collaboration, and a profound commitment to serving the people of the province.

“This day will go down in history as a significant moment, demonstrating that the power to shape our province’s future lies firmly in the hands of its residents,” Ntuli declared.

“Almost all organisations and parties entered the election campaign with one objective: to singlehandedly lead the government of this country and of this province.”

KZN electorate ‘our real bosses’ – Ntuli

Ntuli emphasised that the electorate’s decision, however, necessitated a coalition government.

“On the other hand, the men, women, and youth of our province had another objective, which was to ensure that no one organisation or party would receive enough votes to govern on its own.

“Our people have taught us that they are, in fact, our real bosses, and we are only their servants. Hence, this marks the beginning of a journey of power-sharing among parties in the province of KwaZulu-Natal,” remarked Ntuli.

Women in power

In his address, the newly inaugurated premier also acknowledged the significance of electing women to key positions, with Nontembeko Boyce as Speaker and Mbali Tembe as Deputy Speaker, lauding their leadership capabilities.

KZN cabinet appointments

Ntuli did not waste any time, announcing his cabinet during his inauguration speech.

His diverse cabinet, featuring members from the IFP, ANC, DA and NFP, marks a historic political shift in the province, ushering in a shared governance model.

The new cabinet appointments are:

Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs: Musa Zondi (IFP)

Musa Zondi (IFP) Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta): Thulasizwe Buthelezi (IFP)

Thulasizwe Buthelezi (IFP) Health: Nomagugu Simelane (ANC)

Nomagugu Simelane (ANC) Social Development : Mbali Shinga (NFP)

: Mbali Shinga (NFP) Public Works and Infrastructure : Lukas Meyer (DA)

: Lukas Meyer (DA) Finance: Francois Rodgers (DA)

Francois Rodgers (DA) Agriculture and Rural Development: Thembeni kaMadlopha-Mthethwa (IFP)

Thembeni kaMadlopha-Mthethwa (IFP) Transport and Human Settlements: Siboniso Duma (ANC)

Siboniso Duma (ANC) Education: Siphosihle Hlomuka (ANC)

Siphosihle Hlomuka (ANC) Sports, Arts and Culture: Mntomuhle Khawula (IFP)

